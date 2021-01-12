Live Well Jamaica Resumes Digital Media and Marketing Training Program

In 2020, several Jamaicans were professionally displaced as the island felt the sting of the Coronavirus pandemic. Many citizens lost income or accepted reduced income, some students had to postpone academic studies and some businesses had to close their doors.

In light of these sudden and unfortunate changes, Live Well Jamaica (Livewellja.com) extended its media internship program to include one-day workshops in digital media and marketing skills. The workshops, facilitated on the ZOOM.com platform, offered an affordable education alternative for persons to gain new knowledge and skills from certified, trained and experienced industry professionals.

The participants included recent university graduates, Jamaicans, and non-Jamaicans who lost their jobs and small business owners who needed to quickly familiarize themselves with digital media tools to stay connected with their customers.

Following the success of the pilot run of the workshop series, Live Well Jamaica is pleased to introduce a complete digital media and marketing training program in February 2021. The program will run for 10 weeks and participants who successfully complete will receive a certificate.

Participants will receive training in several specialized media and marketing areas to include Social Media Campaign Management, Voice and Speech Training, Digital Content Creation and Customer Engagement & Support, and E-Commerce. All workshops will be available exclusively online and participants will be able to set their own class time. We invite Jamaicans and non-Jamaicans, living across the world to register for the program. For more information email [email protected] .

About Livewellja.com

Live Well Jamaica (Livewellja.com) is a repository of positive Jamaican stories and updates. The blog is purposed to offer publicity to non-profit organizations and community groups whose initiatives are not adequately covered in mainstream media. The philanthropic arm of the blog involves capacity building workshops with community groups, non-profits and goodwill foundations to assist in the revival of their public relations efforts. Follow Live Well Jamaica on Facebook and Instagram, subscribe to the blog, livewellja.com.