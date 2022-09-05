Living Legend Beres Hammond’s 2022 Solid Love Tour Stop in Ft. Lauderdale had the Masses ‘Rocking Away’

The Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida was certainly the place to be on Friday, September 2nd as reggae music lovers and aficionados flocked to the multi-purpose entertainment complex in droves to witness a memorable show performance given by the one and only—Beres Hammond. Conveniently located in the Riverwalk & Entertainment Arts District in Downtown Ft. Lauderdale, the Broward Center featured a classy setting both inside and out.

There was valet parking outside for the long line of luxury vehicles pulling in, and a high-end bar inside where Beres’ fans were able to enjoy a cocktail or two and small plates before his show, while mingling to the sounds of a live DJ who was on the scene juggling a mixed bag of reggae and dancehall song classics.

The evening’s MC duties were handled by DJ Host of Reggae Runnins’ on South Florida’s HOT 105 FM, Tanto Irie. Other notables in attendance at the show were Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southern U.S.A.,Oliver Mair; Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaica Jerk Festival USA and promoter of the annual popular Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival in South Florida; and Everton Blender, veteran reggae singer who was behind the big hit songs—Ghetto People Song, Lift Up Your Head, and Blend Dem, to name a few.

Beres surely quenched the thirst of his fans in quick order by uncorking a number of his gems

Beres Hammond opened his show with his classic ear-to-ear grin and playful demeanor. And all for good reason, as Beres Hammond is one of the most loved reggae musicians not only in his home country of Jamaica, but across the globe as well. Arguably, his vault of hits is deep and unrivaled—especially where ‘Lovers Rock’ reggae is concerned. Quite frankly, it is indisputable that Beres is nothing short of a living legend where Jamaican culture and its coveted reggae music genre are concerned. As it happened, Mr. Hammond went straight to work by unleashing a flurry of his most popular hits spanning over 40 years to present—after having started his much storied career in the early 1970s. His song selections for the night included: She Loves Me Now, What One Dance Can Do, I Feel Good, Come Back Home, Can You Play Some More, Putting Up a Resistance, Just a Little More Time, and Double-Trouble—just to name a few.

‘Special Delivery’: Consul General Oliver Mair Presented Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Beres Hammond

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.