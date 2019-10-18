Jamaican-American, Marcia Barry-Smith will be the featured speaker at South Florida Domestic Violence event, “Love Shouldn’t Hurt”

Jamaican-American, Marcia Barry-Smith will be the featured speaker at Florida Memorial University “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” Domestic Violence Awareness month event on Monday, October 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Susie C. Holley Religious Center.

Barry-Smith has been described as a recognized influential community advocate.

Before joining Habitat for Humanity of Broward in October 2016, she served as Senior Vice President of Bank Atlantic and Executive Director of the Bank’s Foundation.

Educated at the University of Toronto, majoring in Sociology, Barry-Smith is highly regarded in the national arena as an expert in and advocate for victims of domestic violence, and issues pertaining to affordable housing and community development.

She actively speaks out against social injustices especially, domestic violence and the plight of youth aging out of foster care.

Barry-Smith has been honored by the Broward County Commissioners who named November 1, 2013 as ‘Marcia Barry-Smith Day’. Most recently, she received the “Inclusive Economic Opportunity Award” from the United Nations Association of the U.S.A.

In addition to the Broward Housing Council, she serves on numerous boards, including an Emeritus seat with Women In Distress.