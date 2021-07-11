Marriage At Its Best…The Two Keys

In the recent past my wife and I prepared for our radio program, MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, and got the biggest chuckle in the middle of a serious preparation. Kids say what’s on their minds no matter what! The question posed to some kids was “how to know who to marry.” Here are some answers that will make you laugh:

“You flip a nickel, heads, you keep him…tails, you find another boy.”

“If you have freckles, find someone else who has freckles.”

“Once I am done with kindergarten I will find me a wife.”

“One of you must be old enough to write checks cause there will be lots of bills to pay.”

“Hey, I’m just a kid. It gives me a headache just thinking about marriage.”

“If marriage is anything like spelling, I don’t want it. It is too hard.”

The truth is, marriage is hard work when we live it out without a guide. Sadly, many people get married with the ‘happily ever after’ plan but miss the joy in marriage because of a lack of knowledge of the two important keys to have a marriage at its best.

Michelle and I experienced this fact in the early stages of our marriage and quickly learned that marriage only works at its best with these two important and needed keys.

The world has its own keys which do not work. They do not open the door to joy and peace because they are man-made. They are keys that are made way after the creator of marriage has already designed marriage with the only two keys that work. If you are experiencing a lack of peace and joy in your marriage, use these two keys to open the way to that peace and joy you are so craving and deserve in your marriage.

A TRUE, AUTHENTIC LOVE FOR YOUR SPOUSE

“I love you” only works when you actually show “I love you.” The talk without the action is like a river without water….dried up over time.

The ultimate question is “what is true, authentic love?” This is a question not only asked by word of mouth but by trial and error as many spouses live in marriage. Some try by saying I love you but live opposite of what they say.

“I love you” must be patient, kind, not envious, not boastful, not proud, not rude, not self-seeking, not easily angered, not keeping records of a wrongs, not delight in evil but must rejoice in truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres, must never fail,” 1 Corinthian, s 13: 4-8.

It all sounds difficult, doesn’t it? Well, it may be challenging but if the creator of marriage says that’s one of the keys then use it as best as you can to get the best out of your marriage. Only, do not try to do it with your own strength. The key is to ask the creator of marriage to help you. God created marriage and just waits for you to seek him for help in doing what He says so you can have a great marriage. The greatest marriages never happen overnight. They grow over time while experiencing bumps as husbands and wives journey together using this key along with the other very important key.

RESPECTFUL SUBMISSION TO EACH OTHER

The word submit is like a demon to many these days. It was not the same when I was a boy watching my grandparents obeying this command from God in their marriage. It actually showed me that submission as unto Christ is like Heaven on earth in any marriage. A marriage without genuine love and submissive respect will only lead to a road heading toward divorce.

Michelle and I learned this fact while in the valley in our marriage many years ago. Along the journey we realized that when I love her like Christ loves us and she respects and submits to my spiritual leadership as unto Christ, we experience a marriage relationship at its best. The minute we allow the bumps of unloving behaviors and disrespectful attitudes creep in our marriage relationship jumps out of alignment and peace and joy take themselves away from the marriage vehicle and choose to walk the rest of the journey.

The key that we have experienced is that these bumps will come but we must invite joy and peace back in our vehicular journey of marriage by purposefully apologizing to each other and showing start back the engine of true love and respect for each other.

Are you experiencing a lack of joy and peace in your marriage relationship? If that is you, we encourage you to restart your marriage engine and get back on the road by intentionally showing true love and respect for each other and watch your engine rev….at its highest speed to take you both to your marriage at its best.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

