Marriage Has 4 Main Objectives….Does Number 3 Surprise You?

Why was married created? Why get married? What is marriage really? Is there a right person for me? These are all great questions. The truth is, people are looking for answers all over the place to validate their purposes for getting married or wanting to get married.

If only we knew the depth of the marriage mystery before we get married, we would know how to be married. It is easy to get married without knowing what marriage really is and its intent but hard to stay married to fulfill those objectives. The question is why? Why did God create marriage to be a mystery? Why would God not explain the depth of his reason for creating marriage. I have been in discussions on these questions and my answer is simply “God gives us these answers. We just choose not to focus on them so we miss them.”

The reality is married couples tend to discover some of the objectives that marriage has, and there are many, but the discovery is usually made along the marriage journey. God allows this to give husband and wife the opportunity to build the relationship His way while becoming ONE FLESH. He makes it a challenge to allow husband and wife to grow closer and closer to him and each other. Any other way would leave husbands and wives in a weak relationship that crumbles easily into divorce. Here are four main objectives God has for creating marriage. Number three may surprise you but it is the most important of all as it is the catalyst to the GREATEST MARRIAGE RELATIONSHIP husbands and wives can ever experience.

For The Companion You Desire

Every human being wants companionship. When God created Adam he said “it is not good for man to be alone” so he created Eve as Adam’s companion. Without companionship man’s manhood will not maximize and woman’s desires are halted. God knew it takes man and woman in marriage to get to that level of relationship that will bring out the desires that only a man can give to a woman and a woman give to a man.

To Build Family

“Be fruitful and multiply” is not a suggestion from God. It is actually a command and is also given to husband wife as a way to create a family. God’s purpose for marriage includes having children naturally and only a true male and female in marriage can and should fulfill this purpose.

To Worship God

Yes, marriage was created by God to bring Him glory. Many married couples do not get this part right. Why would God create Adam and Eve and tell them to not eat from the tree of good and evil? Because God intended for them to obey Him knowing what would happen if they did not. Obedience proves our LOVE for God. This is the catalyst to the greatest marriage relationship one can experience. God created marriage for husband and wife to enjoy each other but this enjoyment will not reach its peak without both husband and wife doing everything in the marriage with an intent to please God. Our lifestyles bring worship to God. When a husband and wife both live according to how God said they should live with each other in marriage, it brings worship to God. When husbands and wives bring worship to God in the marriage they automatically bring pleasure to each other in the marriage.

To Have Sex

God is the one who created sex. God did not create sex to be enjoyed outside of marriage. Although many are going against this command, married couples still enjoy the best sexual experience. Why? They can have sex without guilt. God knows that sex in marriage does very good for the marriage and bad when experienced outside of marriage. Sexual intimacy between married couples is a big part of God’s plan for marriage. Enjoy it to the fullest within the confines of marriage because you are both authorized as husband and wife to have lots of sex.

THE WEDDING WAS GREAT BUT INVITE ME TO THE MARRIAGE. God! (Anonymous)

Huddle up and enjoy each other in marriage while fulfilling God’s purpose for creating marriage.

