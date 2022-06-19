Marriage In A Cell…Three Ways To Break Out

Just the thought of the word “BONDAGE” alone makes any person feel trapped. Isolation is eating up society today. Many are in a prison. This prison is filled with so much traffic with no structured direction of travel. This prison has no chains yet many find it hard to escape. There are no security guards yet many feel trapped and refuse to get free and remain in unnecessary bondage.

John and Mary were always free from this prison and so were their children until John decided to pay a visit to the prison, with good intentions. John has never been in this place. He quickly realized it was a place of anti-social media but fell into the trap of deception thinking it is social-media. This prison locked John in with a tight grip disallowing him from getting free….or so he thought! Mary and the kids decided not to visit John in his cell even though they missed him so much. Mary saw the trap and refused to get caught in it and made sure her kids stayed free also.

Sadly, Mary and John are not the only married couple dealing with this issue. The CELL-PHONE has taken over millions, including marriages and families, keeping them imprisoned with what appears to be no opportunity to post bail. Quality time appears to be a thing of the past in marriage relationships and families. Children are being led the wrong direction as parents and other adults have fallen prey to being in a cell. The cell has become a part of the family and worse, a part of the hands. It is taken everywhere and looked at everytime it rings or makes a buzz sound. It is tearing down marriages and families. Even worse, it’s use is spreading like wild-fire while leaving kids open to all kinds of evil. There is GOOD NEWS however. The good news is there are ways to break out of the prison of being in the cell. Here are three ways:

TREAT IT LIKE A HOUSE PHONE

Putting the cell down until it rings allows freedom to spend quality, prioritized time doing things of much more importance. Your spouse is primary above everything or everyone except God. Make the cell become the prisoner and not you the prisoner in the cell.

AVOID CONSTANT CHECKING

The text or email will not disappear. You do not need to check every single time there is a buzz, ring or notification sound. This is only a bait to keep you trapped in the cell and away from your most important priorities.

LIMIT VISITATION TIME

Agree with your spouse on a time to check and answer messages and check emails. This will avoid a feeling of taking for granted your spouse may be experiencing. Remember, your marriage and family takes priority.

If you are the one experiencing an addiction to the cell you can get free from this by practicing the above pointers. Over time your developed discipline will allow you to be free from the bondage of being in the cell and may save your marriage and family relationship. If you are experiencing isolation from your spouse due to your spouse being in the cell, pray for your spouse to be free while showing love to your addicted spouse. Remember, LOVE IS PATIENT.

Every marriage can be better. Michelle and I are praying for marriages to grow into beauty that God intended when He created it. Our prayer is that every married couple reading this and everyone of our articles will experience the PEACE, JOY, LOVE AND HARMONY that you deserve as you journey together. Just do all in your power to guard your marriage relationship by breaking free from whatever holds you hostage. Blessings!

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

Photo – Deposit Photos