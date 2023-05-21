Marriage vs Wedding....Three Major Differences

“THE WEDDING WAS GREAT BUT INVITE ME TO THE MARRIAGE.” When I first saw this phrase it hit me like a ton of bricks as I thought about my marriage relationship with Michelle. Throughout our twenty two years of marriage I hardly gave a thought about the reality of the BIG difference between that one special wedding day and the many years of marriage we have lived together.

Many couples put so much into that one day and so did Michelle and I and for sure it is always worth the effort. The wedding cake, dress and suit, brides maids and grooms men along with the best man and the list goes on and on. Family travel from all over the world to attend and plans are put in place perfectly. Hearts beat as one between the bride and groom and the wedding vows are excitedly recited with great anticipation of the ring being placed on the finger as the interlude to that first real kiss. Then the moment all been waiting for arrives. You are now husband and wife and off you go on the greatest honeymoon ever. And the fairytale continues thereafter as we live happily ever after……OR SO WE ALL THINK until reality hits and here comes MARRIAGE.

The harsh sounding reality that many couples don’t think about is that MARRIAGE and WEDDING are two completely different experiences and until this is discovered they continue to live in a fairytale relationship until reality hits. Here are three major differences to be aware of to help prepare for the marriage journey.

Wedding Invites the Public While Marriage Calls For Privacy

It is great to have as many family members and friends at your wedding ceremony. It is the normal routine to celebrate your wedding vows in public but your marriage relationship calls for you and your spouse only to become ONE FLESH along your marriage journey. Friends and extended family can destroy your marriage relationship if they are allowed access to your private moments and plans. Be careful not to have decisions made between you and mother or father and not with your spouse. Your relationship with your spouse is your number one priority.

Wedding Last a Day While Marriage Last For Life

The plans put in place for so many weddings are so purposeful as the aim is for a perfect wedding ceremony. But that same purposeful plan often times get tossed to the curb once that day is done and the marriage journey starts. Never ever take for granted the fact that marriage will work without your work put into it. Marriage is NEVER automatic and does not just happen. You don’t just get married and the relationship gets great by itself. Every couple married for many many years can attest to the fact that their marriage garden does not stay alive without purposeful watering. To have a marriage relationship that is beautiful, you must do things to make it beautiful and last forever. Remember, your vows said “FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE, FOR RICHER OR FOR POORER, IN SICKNESS AND IN HEALTH, TILL DEATH WE DO PART.”

Wedding Allows The Words While Marriage Depends On The Action

Anyone can speak words but not everyone act on the words spoken. Hardly any wedding ceremony end without one spouse telling the other “I LOVE YOU.” Marriages however, sadly end often times because of a lack of that love shown in the relationship. To have a great marriage those same words spoken MUST be put into action. Love is not just a word spoken. Love is at the core of every wife’s craving just as respect is at the root of every husband’s desire. Starve a husband or wife of love and respect and watch the marriage die from malnutrition. It is love and respect shown, not just said, that drives every great marriage.

Michelle and I continue to pray for every husband and wife to experience a lifelong journey in marriage that not just exist but thrives into the greatest of all times. We have seen and experienced the truth that the wedding was great but the marriage is even greater when we are intentional to fill each other’s love tanks. Huddle up and enjoy your marriage journey to the fullest. You can do it!

