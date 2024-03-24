Marriage Warfare? Do This One Thing To Win

Walking home from school as a young boy back in the day brings back such bad memories. I can still get vivid images of many fist fights between boys and girls in the middle of the road. “Box out and touch” was the start of the fight and crowds would gather around to see who would win. I hated this so much that I would stop walking with the crowd out of fear that I may get hit with stones they would throw at each other.

To this day I hate seeing people fight. Some gravitate to fights and some run away from them. Anything barbaric either stays in the mind, corrupting thoughts or dictate similar behaviors. Every marriage is a target for warfare. Every husband and wife will face situations involving the temptation to go against each other. Man and woman are different in many ways. Different thoughts, actions and even the way they relate are the catalyst for disagreements that can lead to blow ups and even marriage wars.

In the early years of our marriage, Michelle and I had fights over what I now call stupid things. Back then we didn’t think of them as stupid but growth in our relationship opened our eyes to who was behind the warfare we experienced. This warfare is spiritual. Michelle loves the towel folded a certain way and I don’t and that caused WORLD WAR THREE unnecessarily. Really? It is clear that the fight is between you and your spouse but there is someone else in the middle who is the evil middle man whispering evil thoughts in your ears that you many times give into and BOOM, the kitchen is on fire in your marriage relationships. The warfare begins. Eyes start rolling, the mouth gets filthy and even fists starts throwing in some uncontrolled relationships. This is a sad reality that does not have to happen. There is a phrase I like to call ENEMY RECOGNITION.

The enemy, Satan, is a thief. He wants to mess up your marriage. He actually aims to kill every marriage because God created it. His goal is to cause divorce in every marriage because God says He hates divorce. “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full” John 10:10. Your marriage can have life. You can win the warfare created by the enemy and enjoy a great marriage relationship together by doing this one thing:

Resist The Devil And He Will Flee

When both husband and wife come to a place of recognizing that the problem is not really each other, it is the devil taking residence in each other causing the issues that we give into at times, then we can win the marriage war and have a peaceful and joyful, intimate relationship with each other. The devil hates peace. He despises harmony and intimacy. God loves peace and harmony. He wants every married couple to enjoy each other and gives the way how to but husbands and wives must master ENEMY RECOGNITION to win the war. When your spouse is out of line just stop and think, “Is my spouse always this way or is this a temporary weakness in him or her?” Either way your spouse is giving into the leading of the devil and not God’s Holy Spirit. The devil wants you to respond out of line also and that is where the warfare begins.

Learn to resist the devil’s temptations to treat each other unkindly and obey God’s word to love and respect each other. Any husband and wife who come to a place of mastery of love and respect win the war before it even begins. Sit down and talk with each other about this topic. Pray for each other to master love and respect for each other. This is powerful for every married couple and will result in a great relationship, not only with each other, but with the One who created marriage, God. It is the best relationship one can experience. Huddle up and laugh at the devil and enjoy a great marriage journey.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

