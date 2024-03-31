Marriages Follow Standards…Avoid This One

I love the phrase “If you fail to plan you plan to fail.” Plans are made for just about everything in life or chaos would take over. The wedding day is planned out months before in an effort to have a great and orderly wedding ceremony. When we live by good standards and plan well we succeed in life. The opposite only mounts up chaos and disaster in marriage, family and life in general.

Michael and Rachel model a marriage with high standards. They commit to putting each other first in everything. Friends and extended family are secondary. They own a car wash and work so well together in running the business and it is a success. Their customer service is at such a high standard that vehicle owners not only come to wash cars, they enjoy interacting with the car wash employees. Their car wash business ranked high over and over again as a result of their high standard of customer service.

Great marriages thrive well when both husband and wife follow good standards they set. The truth is every marriage need standards husbands and wives can follow to enjoy a peaceful relationship. Boundaries in marriage are needed to not go outside of the marriage plans to prevent problems in the relationship. When both husband and wife live by these good standards the marriage stands a great chance of going well.

There are many standards to follow in marriage and every couple should set and follows them when they are good. There is one standard however, to absolutely never live by. This standard is a set up for disaster in any marriage relationship. It never ever works, yet many husbands and wives still follow along. Avoid this standard at all cost to have a better marriage……

The Double Standard

Definition from Google: “a rule or principle which is unfairly applied in different ways to different people or groups.” Principles, plans, rules, and standards are all necessary in marriage but they must be fairly applied. Marriage and SELFishness are enemies. Do as I say and not as I do tells your spouse you do not care about your flaws and faults and how they affect him or her, as long as they do not do the same to you.

Marriage is created for husband and wife to aim for ONENESS. Double standardness is the sharp knife that divides that oneness and leads to a destructive marriage stemming from resentment. A two-faced spouse is a danger to the marriage relationship. Love drives a great marriage while a double standard husband only suffocates his wife’s opportunity to become the wife and suitable helper God has called her to be. Respect opens the door to a peaceful marriage relationship, while a double standard wife closes that door and opens another, inviting war and strive into the marriage relationship.

Marriage was created to be enjoyed together while becoming one flesh. There are certain standards married couples need to set to achieve this enjoyment. Get rid of the double standard mindset and enjoy your journey to a great marriage relationship. Huddle up and live!

