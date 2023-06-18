Marriages Nourish Well At The Dinner Table....Three Healthy Ways

Tradition or not, the dinner table carries a lot of weight in any family. The best time of the day for me growing up with family was dinner time. I was the kind of kid who would live for that moment when my grandmother would shout out “dinner is ready.” No matter where I was I never missed that dinner alarm from her voice because I actually listened for it. It was not so much about the food, as much as I loved to eat, as it was about being able to get with family and have a great time at the table as we would eat and dialogue.

So much is missed when one sits in the couch with the remote in one hand and the fork in the other while another talks on the cellphone while trying to get the food in the mouth. A survey done shows that majority of husbands and wives watch television on a daily basis while having dinner sitting in the sofa, while the children play video games while eating. After a hard day at work away from each other and the children are home from school, there is something great about the entire family coming together at the dinner table to eat together and enjoy some quality time. When quality time is missing the heart of a husband, wife or child remains a mystery because distraction is a roadblock to attraction. Busyness is the distracting factor blocking quality time. But when husbands and wives commit to dinner time at the dinner table and make it a consistent family tradition, the marriage and family nourishes greatly. Here are three healthy ways that nourishment is received at the dinner table…..

The Heart of the Matter is Not Restricted

When the family looks forward to the time at the dinner table and commits to it knowing the purpose of that time there is a freedom to share what is on the heart. When the heart is heard there is an open door for such growth in the relationship. Every spouse or child wants to be heard and what better place to open up a well needed conversation that will give for growth into a healthy marriage and family relationship.

Marriage Talk is Digested Well

Hearing your spouse or child without listening to your spouse or child is really marital hypocrisy. There is a big difference between hearing and listening. The point is either going through one ear and out the other or going through one ear and into the brain. When there are no cellphones in use or televisions turned on what is heard can easily be processed by the brain because there is a listening ear. When either spouse or child gets the FULL attention of the other spouse the conversation sky-rockets and everyone wins.

Children Benefit From a Great Legacy Left

A child learns more from what he sees and less from what he hears from his parents. Just the same a child remembers personal experiences that are good and is usually most likely to carry the same tradition into his own family. I enjoyed sitting with my mom, uncles, aunt and grandparents at the dinner table, not so much because of the food, but because of the great times and conversations we had at the table while having dinner. It is just something great that i cannot forget and carry over into my own marriage and family. Family traditions that are good lead to strong family bonding.

“A family that prays together stays together” spells a lot of truth. The dinner table is a great place to get together as family and have prayer time to thank God for providing the food before enjoying the food together. Michelle and I do our best to teach Tyler this truth while enjoying time together along with some good food. We want the same for every married couple and family reading this article. It is of great benefit and of utmost importance in order to have a great marriage and family foundation. We continue to pray for all marriages and families to experience that love, joy, peace and harmony deserved as God created it to be. You can enjoy your journey. Just start at the dinner table.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim’s third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE is soon to be released. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

