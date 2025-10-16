What began as a polite Facebook message from a curious French student has blossomed into a cross-continental love story that now stretches from St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, to the French Riviera.

When Ludovic, a French man from Avignon studying at a university in the United States, decided to visit the Caribbean, Jamaica quickly rose to the top of his list. While researching his trip, he stumbled upon the profile of Melissa, a Jamaican track and field athlete from St. Elizabeth. She appeared in his suggested friends list, proudly posing with the Jamaican flag. Intrigued, Ludovic sent her a polite message introducing himself and asking for travel tips.

Melissa ignored the message at first. Weeks later, she finally replied — and that single response would change both their lives forever.

https://youtu.be/ed-o5w_2hDk?si=uEw_-qyafl4_fZeF

From Facebook Chats to Forever

Their early conversations quickly moved from Facebook to Skype, where hours of chatting helped bridge the thousands of miles between them. A few months later, Ludovic booked a flight to Kingston.

What was meant to be a short holiday became a month-long stay. The two spent their days exploring the island, visiting Devon House, Half-Way Tree, and Hellshire Beach — moments that turned curiosity into connection.

Melissa says she knew early on that this was different. “The conversation just felt different… to the point where I know that okay this guy’s mine. When you come to Jamaica, I’m claiming you — period.”

Today, the couple live in the south of France, where they’ve built a family and blended cultures with humour, warmth and mutual respect. Ludovic has fully embraced Jamaican cuisine — from ackee and saltfish to oxtail — while Melissa has fallen in love with French pastries and the daily ritual of buying fresh baguettes.

Hold on to What You’re Feeling

In the latest episode of Married to a Jamaican, Melissa and Ludovic Delaveaus sit down with host Xavier Murphy to share how they’ve learned to navigate their cultural differences with humour and patience. Ludovic laughs about still adjusting to Melissa’s trademark “Jamaican loudness”, while she admires his calm, steady nature and open-mindedness.

Melissa’s advice to other interracial or intercultural couples is simple but powerful. She encourages partners to trust their feelings and block out outside opinions, saying, “Once you feel something for each other, let no one tell you otherwise or sway your decision from holding on to whatever you’re feeling.”

She also urges couples to focus on their bond above all else: “Leave in-laws and friends and everybody out of your marriage and just know that it’s the both of you that are in it together.” For Melissa, love goes far deeper than appearance or background. “Colour doesn’t mean anything really,” she says. “It’s what’s inside and what you’re feeling that matters the most.”

