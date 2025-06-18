While love knows no bounds, navigating cultural differences takes intention, humour, and a bit of stew peas. In this heartwarming episode of Married to a Jamaican, host Xavier Murphy sits down with Britney, a proud Jamaican from Kingston, and Basti (Daniel), her Venezuelan husband raised in the Andes mountains.

Together, the couple shares what it’s like blending their two cultures—from language and food to music and family—offering laughter, insight, and a healthy dose of relationship realness.

From Eye Contact to Ever After

Brit and Basti’s love story begins with a series of silent glances in a local store. For weeks, they noticed each other without speaking—until one day, a simple greeting turned into a life-changing connection. Basti’s first words included a rare feat: correctly guessing Brit’s Jamaican accent on the first try, something no one else had done before.

Their first date was short—just bubble tea and conversation before Basti dashed off to play football—but the chemistry was instant. Brit recalls calling her friend right after, saying, “It felt like I was talking to myself.”

Cultural Curiosities and Common Ground

Despite their different upbringings—Brit in Kingston and Miami, and Basti in rural Venezuela—the couple has found more laughter than conflict in their cultural exchange. One of their shared joys is discovering phrases that translate amusingly between languages, like “sleeping policeman” for a speed bump, which exists in both Jamaican Patois and Spanish.

Basti, once unfamiliar with Jamaican culture, now drinks tea daily, sprinkles Patois into his vocabulary (“chaka chaka” and “scandal bag” among favourites), and has fully embraced reggae and dancehall music.

Brit, meanwhile, has enjoyed exploring Venezuelan cuisine and music—though she admits she’s still at a toddler’s level in Spanish. Her favourite Venezuelan treats? Arepas and tequeños, which they now creatively fill with Jamaican jerk chicken in true fusion fashion.

Food, Family and Future Plans

Jamaican stew peas now top Basti’s list of favourites, closely followed by fish dishes and brown stew chicken. Brit finds Venezuelan food surprisingly different from the general Hispanic food she encountered in Miami, and praises its variety and flavour.

Though their families haven’t had a joint holiday yet—due to distance and language barriers—there’s a strong desire to connect more deeply. They hope future get-togethers will be filled with food, dancing, and laughter, bridging cultures with love and music.

Advice to Other Couples

For those navigating intercultural relationships, the couple has one piece of advice: “Focus on the things that bring you together, not what sets you apart.” Both Brit and Basti agree that embracing and appreciating each other’s culture, rather than trying to change it, is what makes their bond stronger.

A Friendly Culture Clash

In true Jamaicans to the World fashion, the episode ends with a bit of fun: a rapid-fire “who’s more likely to…” game that revealed everything from who’s more likely to misplace their phone to who spends more money (Brit admits—“It’s me!”).

And to cap it all off? A cheerful bilingual goodbye: “Likkle more!” from Brit and “¡Hasta luego!” from Basti.

