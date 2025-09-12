Meet The Jamaican Whose Self-disinfecting Invention Could Revolutionize Hospital Disinfection

Jamaican innovator Rayvon Stewart has introduced a technology that could change the way hospitals and other public spaces handle hygiene. His creation, known as the XermoShield, is a smart door handle designed to disinfect itself after every touch. The device uses ultraviolet (UV) light to destroy harmful pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, helping reduce the spread of infections in high-traffic areas.

The idea was born from Stewart’s time as a university student when he observed the challenges hospitals face in preventing infections. Witnessing the risks posed to vulnerable patients inspired him to develop a solution that could act as a constant line of defense against germs.

How the Device Works

The self-disinfecting door handle is powered by a sensor that activates the cleaning process automatically after use. Once touched, the handle rotates into the device, where UV light disinfects the surface. The process takes only a few seconds, ensuring the handle is ready for the next user.

The technology has been tested and proven to eliminate more than 99.9% of harmful microorganisms while remaining safe for humans and animals. Available in different sizes, the product is designed for use in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other spaces with heavy human traffic.

Challenges and Breakthroughs

Bringing an innovation like XermoShield to market was not easy. Stewart faced several challenges, including proving the concept, attracting investors, and securing manufacturing support. Many young entrepreneurs in Jamaica face similar hurdles when introducing new ideas.

Support came through Jamaica’s Development Bank and international programs that recognized the potential of his invention. This backing allowed Stewart to obtain provisional patent protection and secure grants for production and scaling.

Why It Matters for Hospitals and Beyond

Hospital-acquired infections are a serious problem worldwide, leading to extended patient stays, higher healthcare costs, and in some cases, loss of life. High-touch surfaces like door handles are known to spread germs quickly.

The self-disinfecting door handle offers a practical solution that works alongside existing cleaning protocols. While it does not replace traditional cleaning methods, it provides an extra layer of protection in spaces where hygiene is critical.

Beyond hospitals, the device can also be applied in schools, hotels, offices, and other public places where hygiene is essential.

A Symbol of Jamaican Innovation

Stewart’s invention is more than just a product; it represents a growing wave of technological innovation in Jamaican and the Caribbean. His journey shows how local creativity, supported by resources and investment, can lead to solutions with global relevance.

By addressing a real-world challenge, Stewart has demonstrated that innovation does not have to come from large research labs in wealthy countries. Instead, it can emerge from determined individuals committed to solving problems in their own communities.

The Future of the Self-Disinfecting Door Handle

With interest from regional and international partners, the XermoShield is set for wider distribution. Hospitals, schools, and businesses are beginning to take note of its potential. As production scales up, the device could become a standard feature in health-sensitive environments worldwide.

Stewart and his company Xermosol are focused on improving and expanding the technology, with hopes of making self-disinfecting devices a common part of everyday infrastructure.

Photo -Rayvon Stewart/LinkedIn