Photo Highlights: Miami’s Temperature Elevated During Carnival Fever 2018

It was bacchanal time in Miami over Columbus Day weekend! The 34th annual Miami-Broward Carnival celebration was nothing short of a cultural spectacle—which capped off the annual Caribbean Carnival season with an ostentatious display of West Indian music, fashion and culture.

Aside from the many masquerade bands that strutted their stuff in competition for prizes, pageantry, bragging rights and lifelong memories, this year’s Carnival goers were also able to catch live concert performances from the likes of Kes The Band, Teddyson John, Patrice Roberts, Shurwayne Winchester and many, many more of the diaspora’s premier soca acts.

What’s more, the week leading up to the Carnival parade finale was filled with nightly fetes all around Miami—often colloquially referred to a the ‘Magic City’. The photos below seek to bring life to the Miami 2018 Carnival happenings.

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.