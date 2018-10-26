Features

Photo Highlights: Miami’s Temperature Elevated During Carnival Fever 2018

by Nick Ford

It was bacchanal time in Miami over Columbus Day weekend! The 34th annual Miami-Broward Carnival celebration was nothing short of a cultural spectacle—which capped off the annual Caribbean Carnival season with an ostentatious display of West Indian music, fashion and culture.

Aside from the many masquerade bands that strutted their stuff in competition for prizes, pageantry, bragging rights and lifelong memories, this year’s Carnival goers were also able to catch live concert performances from the likes of Kes The Band, Teddyson John, Patrice Roberts, Shurwayne Winchester and many, many more of the diaspora’s premier soca acts.

What’s more, the week leading up to the Carnival parade finale was filled with nightly fetes all around Miami—often colloquially referred to a the ‘Magic City’. The photos below seek to bring life to the Miami 2018 Carnival happenings.

Carnival Parade

Carnival Parade

Carnival Parade

Carnival Parade

Tribe Ignite Fete

Big Phat Block Party Fete – Soca Artist, Shal Marshall

Carnival Parade

Carnival Parade

Carnival Parade

Carnival Concert

Carnival Concert – Soca Artist, Kevin Lyttle

Carnival Concert – Soca Artist, Teddyson John

Carnival Concert – Soca Artist, Kes The Band

Carnival Concert – Soca Artist, Kes The Band

 

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.

 

