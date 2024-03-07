Michael Rainey Jr, Star of “Power,” Seeks a Jamaican Wife

The star of the Starz network American crime drama franchise “Power,” Michael Rainey Jr, has made it known that he is looking for a Jamaican wife. Rainey, who has Jamaican heritage through his mother, was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Staten Island, New York. He is planning to make a permanent move to Jamaica, however, and has posted his intent to find a Jamaica wife on Instagram.

His Instagram Post

Rainey indicated in his recent Instagram post that he was very attracted to life in Jamaica, stating, “America na see me back. Life sweet.” His follow-up comment – “All now me nuh find my Jamaican wife wtf” – placed additional emphasis on his intention, although Rainey-watchers noted that the word “wife” in Jamaican culture can sometimes mean “a serious girlfriend.” They also noted that a move to Jamaica could be delayed as the actor still has obligations to the award-winning “Power,” in which he plays the leading role. Meanwhile, Rainey is enjoying himself with the idea of migrating to Jamaica and getting closer to his roots.

The Actor’s Background

Michael Rainey Jr was born in 2000 in Louisville, Kentucky, and claims Jamaica descent through his mother, Shauna Small. He moved to New York as a one-year-old and was homeschooled by his mother. His fluency with Jamaican patois shows that his mother ensured he was raised in a true Jamaican home. He began his acting career at age 10, featuring in “Un Altro Mundo” and going on to appear in movies and television shows, including “Orange is the New Black,” “Barbershop,” “Amateur,” “211,” and “Power,” in which he plays the lead character, “Tariq St Patrick.”

Other Interests

In 2022, Rainey and his “Power” co-star, Gianni Paolo, launched the enterprise, Twenty Two Entertainment. Their first project is a self-hosted podcast called “The Crew Has It.” Twenty Two Entertainment receives financial backing from Artists for Artists, an organization founded by Kenan Thompson and John Ryan in 2021. Rainey also supports the Indiana-based organization “Fine and Feed,” which provides care for the homeless. From an early age, the actor has always been known for the many cars he owns and for his fashion sense on and off the screen.

Photo – Michael Rainey Jr Instagram