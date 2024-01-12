Miramar Celebrated Art Week 2023 in South Florida with ‘Nuff Fashion and Style’

Presented Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, the 3rd annual Miramar International Art and Fashion Weekend was nothing short of spectacular. The event—which was presented in partnership with the Jeffrey Lubin Group—coincided with the Art Week happenings in South Florida, including the world famous Art Basel in Miami. The International Art & Fashion Weekend showcased both art and sparkling fashion. What’s more, this event was highly anticipated in that it boasted art exhibits, runway fashion shows by top designers, a diverse art installation, business workshops, as well as Pop-Up Shops with local vendors. The events schedule for the weekend consisted of the Opening Party, Art Showcase, and Fashion Show on Saturday, December 9. In turn, Sunday’s activities included the Pop-Up Shops & Art Gallery.

With International Art and Fashion Weekend in Miramar being such a marquis event, not surprisingly, there were a number of notable attendees in the City Hall Plaza enjoying the lively atmosphere and festivities, including: Jon FX (platinum-selling music producer); Steven Avi (Actor, Violinist); and Kaysia Earley who did a fantastic job moderating the evening’s activities. Kaysia is the founding attorney of Earley Law Firm, PLLC and well-respected legal analyst, commentator, mentor, and motivational speaker.

Fashion Show Segment

Swim Suit Segment

This marvelous International Art and Fashion Weekend in Miramar according to Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers: “is a testament to Miramar’s vibrant culture and commitment to the arts. It’s an opportunity to experience the creativity that defines our City.” A portion of the proceeds from the event supported The Mr. Coleman Foundation, aiding youth and providing parental support.

Photo – Nick Ford