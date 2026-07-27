Missed Reggae Therapy in Martinique? These 24 Photos Tell the Story

Reggae fans gathered in Fort de France, Martinique, on July 11 and 12 for the fourth staging of the Reggae Therapy Music Festival. The two day event brought together international reggae artists, local performers and thousands of fans for a weekend centered on music and Caribbean culture. More than 20,000 people attended the festival, which featured performances by Tarrus Riley, Alborosie, Julian Marley, Barrington Levy, Reemah, Skanky, Papa Tank, Loy Sonjah and other artists. These photos capture some of the moments from the festival and give a look at the atmosphere inside Louis Achille Stadium.

Crowds fill Louis Achille Stadium

Thousands of reggae fans packed the stadium across both days of the festival. The audience included visitors from Martinique, other Caribbean islands, Europe and North America. The crowd created a lively setting as artists performed throughout the event.

Julian Marley performs in Martinique

One of the featured moments of the festival was Julian Marley’s performance. It marked his first appearance in Martinique, giving local fans the chance to see him perform on the island. His set was one of several performances that drew strong support from the audience.

Reggae legends share the stage

The lineup included established reggae names such as Barrington Levy, Tarrus Riley and Alborosie. Their performances were joined by artists including Reemah, creating a program that mixed different generations of reggae music over the two days.

Martinique artists take the spotlight

The festival also highlighted local reggae talent. Performers including Skanky, Papa Tank and Loy Sonjah shared the stage with international artists, giving festival goers a chance to experience music from Martinique alongside well known reggae acts.

Fans enjoy two days of reggae music

Many of the photos show fans singing, dancing and enjoying the performances throughout the festival. The event brought together people from different countries who shared an interest in reggae music and Caribbean culture.

A festival that continues to grow

Reggae Therapy has become a regular event on Martinique’s cultural calendar. Supported by the Martinique Tourism Authority, the festival continues to attract visitors while providing a platform for local and international reggae artists.

Music and culture come together

Beyond the performances, the event celebrated Martinique’s culture and its place within the Caribbean. Visitors had the chance to experience the island through music while local performers shared the stage with artists who have built international reggae careers.

Photos capture the festival experience

The images from Reggae Therapy show the performers, the audience and the atmosphere across the two day event. From the stage lighting to the sea of fans inside the stadium, the photos provide a closer look at one of Martinique’s reggae festivals.

Whether you attended the event or missed it, these photos offer a look back at Reggae Therapy 2026. They highlight the artists, the fans and the moments that made up two days of reggae music in Martinique.