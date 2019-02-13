Montego Bay Ranks among Top Ten Valentine’s Day Hot-Spot Destinations

Jamaica’s Montego Bay has been listed among the top ten international destinations for romantic Valentine’s Day trips by Allianz, a travel insurance company. Montego Bay is famous for its vibrant nightlife, excellent swimming and beach experiences, and romantic settings combining the best of sun, sand, privacy, and adventure. Couples looking to spend quality time together can enjoy the romance of Jamaica’s island paradise in many ways. Some of the most romantic ideas include taking a sunset sail on a catamaran on the bay. Some boat operators offer foot massages and mimosas as guests drift along the coastline as the sun sets on white sand beaches and gentle surf. Another romantic excursion at Montego Bay. Another romantic option is sharing dinner directly on the beach with the services of a personal waiter. A private candle-lit dinner on the balcony of one of Montego Bay’s luxurious resort accommodations is also romantic perfection. Enjoy excellent Jamaican cuisine and soft ocean breezes and relaxing surf sounds in the background. Montego Bay is a great place for a beach wedding too.

Allianz’s other top romantic destination rankings, which were based on easy round-trip flights for two to US destinations for vacations just before and after Ballentine’s Day included New York City; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Miami, Florida; Seattle, Washington; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; and Boston, Massachusetts. The top international destination for the fifth year in a row was Cancun, Mexico. Other favorite international locations included San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nassau, Bahamas); and Oranjestad, Aruba.

Fun fact: Montego Bay is called Mobay by Jamaicans.

