Morgan Heritage Included on Soundtrack of “Coming 2 America” Film

Morgan Heritage, the reggae band whose members are all children of reggae legend Denroy Morgan, contributed to the “Rhythms of Zamunda” soundtrack, which was inspired by the new comedy film “Coming 2 America,” a sequel to the original “Coming to America” film released in 1988. Morgan Heritage is included on the track “Hallelujah” with Diamond Platnumz, the recording artist from Tanzania. The soundtrack is being released by Def Jam Recordings and partner Def Jam Africa. The label also released “Black & White” by South African rapper Nasty C featuring Ari Lennox, an American R&B singer.

“Rhythms of Zamunda” includes Ricky Tyler, Tellaman, Prince Kaybee, Msaki, DJ Ganyani, Th&o, Bonj, Anatii, De Mthuda and Njelic from South Africa; by Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Larry Gaaga, Umu Obiligbo, Tekno, Alpha P and TMXO from Nigeria; Sha Sha of Zimbabwe; Gemini Major of Malawi; Locko of Cameroon; Toofan of Togo; and Fally Ipupa (DRC and DJ Arafat of Cote d’Ivoire.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the comedy “Coming 2 America” is based on the characters originally created by American comedian Eddie Murphy and is the second installment of the “Coming to America” series. In addition to Murphy, the film stars Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones.

This sequel tells the story of the character former Prince Akeem Joffer played by Murphy as he is about to become the King of Zamunda. He finds out that he has a son in America, a streetwise individuals in Queens, New York, named Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler. To honor the wishes of his father, played by James Earl Jones, Prince Akeem travels to America to groom his previously unknown son to be Crown Prince. Akeem is accompanied on his trip by Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall.

The new film was originally slated for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures on August 7, 2020, but the release was pushed back to December 18, 2020. Amazon Studios obtained distribution rights on October 13, 2020, at a cost of US$125 million, with a digital release on Amazon’s Prime Video platform scheduled for March 5, 2021.

Photo Source: Morgan Heritage FB