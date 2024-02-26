Morgan Heritage Lead Singer Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan Passes Away at 46

Peter “Peetah” Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, has passed away at the age of 46. The news was confirmed on the band’s social media platforms on February 25, 2024. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Morgan, known by his stage name “Peetah,” was a key figure in Morgan Heritage, which he founded with his siblings in 1994. The band’s music was known for blending traditional reggae sounds with contemporary influences. They achieved international success, winning a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2016 for their album “Strictly Roots.”

Peetah was born into a musical family as the son of Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan. Along with his siblings, he formed the core of Morgan Heritage, with hits such as “Don’t Haffi Dread,” “Down by The River,” and “Reggae Bring Back Love.”

The news of Peetah’s passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences from fans and the music community. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his sorrow, calling Peetah’s death a “colossal loss” for Jamaica and reggae music.

Peetah Morgan

Renowned reggae artist Freddie McGregor also paid tribute, saying, “What a sad day and a great loss for the Jamaican Reggae music industry, with the passing away of the brilliant and talented Reggae singer Peter Morgan of Morgan Heritage. The Big Ship family is sending healing prayers and comfort during this tough time. Rest in peace, Peter. Gone too soon, but not forgotten.”

Peetah’s contribution to reggae music and his impact on fans around the world will be remembered fondly. He leaves behind a legacy of uplifting music that has touched the hearts of many.

Photo – Eddy Kenzo