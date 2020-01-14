Negril On Tripadvisor List Of 17 Best Beaches for Winter Vacations

Tripadvisor has compiled a list of the 17 best beaches for travelers seeking a winter beach vacation getaway. The list includes beaches in locations with summer-like temperatures and those in cooler yet milder climates than those experienced during the winter months in much of the United States. The one element that all the beaches on the list have in common is that they offer maximum relaxation for visitors. The locations offer numerous options for accommodations, including beach houses right on the shore and those with luxury amenities and private patios. The beaches also provide opportunities to take part in various tours and other travel experiences that will please all travelers.

High on TripAdvisor’s best winter beach vacation list is the classic Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica. This beach has been a popular destination for sun-seekers and beach-lovers for many years, and the town of Negril offers many attractions. Seven Mile Beach is the epitome of a tropical paradise, offering the picture-perfect beach experience. Visitors can relax on the sand and enjoy sunsets over the Caribbean Sea with a glass of their favorite beverage in hand, or they may choose a romantic catamaran tour that will drive thoughts of winter far from their memory. The town of Negril is home to numerous popular resorts, including Couples Swept Away, Couples Negril, Sandals, Beaches, Samsara Hotel, Legends Resort, the Grand Lido, Riu Palace Tropical Bay, Riu Club Hotel and Hedonism II. Other than the beach, some of the best places to visit when in Negril are its famous cliffs along the shore, Mayfield Falls, Barney’s Flower & Hummingbird Garden. Blue Hole Mineral Spring. And Kool Runnings Adventure Park.

The list of the 17 best winter vacation beaches presented by Tripadvisor, in order, is as follows: Lahaina, HI; Siesta Key, FL; Carlsbad, CA; Negril, Jamaica; South Padre Island, TX; Marco Island, FL; St. John, USVI; Anguilla; Huntington Beach, CA; Edisto Island, SC; Koloa, HI; and Biloxi, MS.

Information and Photo Source: Julia Joppien on Unsplash, TripAdvisor