New 5K Race Announced for Reggae Marathon in Negril

The 2024 Reggae Marathon, Jamaica’s premier long-distance road race, is set to take place on Sunday, December 8th in Negril, Jamaica. Organizers have unveiled a major highlight for this year’s event – the introduction of a new 5K race, that will run alongside the event’s usual 10K and half marathon.

Race Director, Alfred “Frano” Francis, shared his enthusiasm for the 5K addition, stating, “We’ve upped the excitement by introducing a 5K event alongside the already fantastic 10K and half marathon races. Now, participants can begin with the 5K and progressively take on the challenges of the 10K and half marathon. This inclusive move has ignited a whirlwind of enthusiasm among both corporate teams and individuals. Get ready to feel the rhythm and embark on this remarkable journey!”

The 5K race enhances the accessibility of the Reggae Marathon, catering to seasoned runners, walkers, and newcomers seeking a distinctive fitness experience in the heart of Jamaica. The 5K route commences at Long Bay Beach Park, heading towards Negril’s aerodrome, concluding at the same, beachside finish line as its counterparts. The predominantly flat course is IAAF certified, ensuring a top-tier race for all participants.

Now in its 24th year, the Reggae Marathon has earned recognition as a well-organized international event with a strong emphasis on participant enjoyment. Overseas participants can seamlessly blend their passion for running or walking with an island vacation, creating an unparalleled and unforgettable experience.

Participants can anticipate commemorative finisher medals, official Reggae Marathon t-shirts, and a total prize pool exceeding US$10,000. The prestigious Bob Marley and Rita Marley trophies await the male and female champions of the Reggae Half Marathon. Special prize categories include recognition for High School Boys and Girls in the 10K, as well as Teams in the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon.

Beyond the thrilling races, the Reggae Marathon immerses participants in the vibrant world of Jamaican music. From Reggae to Calypso and Afrobeats, music is woven into the event’s fabric. Each year, the marathon showcases talented Reggae acts, and while this year’s headliner remains undisclosed, previous editions have seen the likes of Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid taking the stage.

The Reggae Marathon boasts a trove of glowing testimonials from past participants who have lauded the event’s organization, entertainment, and unique ambiance. Its international acclaim includes being voted “International Race of the Year” by UK Men’s Running magazine and receiving a “Highly Commended” accolade in the Women’s Running International Race of the Year category.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual race options are available, extending participation to runners and walkers worldwide.

This year, the Reggae Marathon also continues its commitment to charitable causes by partnering with the Heart Foundation of Jamaica and actively promoting fundraising for other charitable endeavors. The event offers opportunities for volunteers from diverse Jamaican communities, enabling young individuals to participate in a global event.

Photo – Reggae Marathon