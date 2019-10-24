New Musical Based on Life of Legendary Jamaican Musician Bob Marley presented at Workshop

In September 2019, a workshop in London presented a new musical based on the life of reggae icon and activist Bob Marley directed by Dominic Cooke. The performance was made available to invited audiences over two days. The production team comprised Playful Productions, Stage PlaArsenal’s Arsène Wenger Loves Bob Marleyy, and Kwame Kwei Armah. A complete production of the Marley musical is planned for 2020, the anniversary year of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday. Bob Marley was a pioneer of the reggae music style and is recognized around the world as a representative of Rastafarianism, peace, and love. With the band The Wailers, Marley recorded some of his most iconic tracks, including “No Woman, No Cry” and “Get Up, Stand Up.” The new musical, which currently has the provisional title of ”Bob Marley: The Músical,” is backed by the Marley family.

The Jamaican singer and songwriter Robert Nesta Marley was born in Trench Town, Kingston, in 1945. The band Bob Marley and The Wailers came to be recognized as reggae pioneers in the 1960s and 1970s with their songs based on strong rhythms and lyrics influenced by Rastafarianism after Marley converted to the faith. The group became an international sensation and developed a reputation as touring musicians. Marley’s music became increasingly spiritual and concerned with Jamaican culture and identity over time. He survived an assassination attempt in the late 70s but died of melanoma in 1981 at an early age. He continues to be one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. He received Jamaica’s Order of Merit award as a posthumous honor from the nation’s government in recognition of his contributions to Jamaican culture and music.

