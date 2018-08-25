Miss G’s Simple Non-Pork Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe (Smoked Turkey)

The traditional Jamaican Stew Peas recipe has pig-tails in it but recently non-pork lovers have been substituting it with smoked turkey necks. While I love mine with pork here is a version of my Simple Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe with smoked turkey necks for non-pork lovers.

Ingredients

3 Smoked Turkey Necks, to be soaked overnight (cut in 2-inch pieces)

1 cup Dry Kidney Beans, to be soaked overnight

1 pound Stewing Beef, cut in cubes

1 Tablespoon Butter (or Margarine)

1 Onion, chopped

2 Tablespoons Red and Green Bell Peppers, finely chopped

2-3 slices Scotch Bonnet Pepper

2 Scallion or Green Onion (white parts only)

2-3 sprigs Fresh Thyme (or 1 tsp Dried Thyme)

Black Pepper as per taste

1 teaspoon Pimento seeds (optional)

Spinners (spindle shaped long dumplings)

3/4 cup Flour

pinch of Salt

Mix the flour and salt together. Prepare soft dough by adding water and kneading it well. Keep it aside.

The red beans and turkey neck need to be rinsed in cold water and then need to be soaked overnight in 4 cups of water and 6 cups of water each respectively.

Directions