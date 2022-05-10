In the spirit of collaboration, communication, and connection, the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA will hold a special briefing on the 2022 Hybrid Diaspora Conference and Jamaica 60th activities.

Kindly share this email with the Zoom link and agenda across your networks.

This briefing aims to ensure full access and engagement of our community regarding both the conference and Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Please note the agenda below. We look forward to you sharing your questions, insights, and feedback on May 11, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Thanks for your time and attention.

Regards,

Dr. Karren Dunkley Global

Jamaica Diaspora Council Northeast Leader

Topic: Northeast USA Diaspora Conference & Jamaica 60th

Briefing Time: May 11, 2022, 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada), 6:00 PM Jamaica time

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81025585448?pwd=NFhqMFFsU2ZzRUVSSHJZUWhKc1Zvdz09

Meeting ID: 810 2558 5448

Passcode: 406754

Dial by your location:

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

AGENDA

Welcome and Introduction – Dr. Karren Dunkley, GJDC Northeast Representative

Greetings & Remarks – Consul General Alsion Wilson, O.D., Consulate General of Jamaica, New York

Greetings – Honorary Consul Christopher Chaplin, Philadelphia

Greetings – Franz Hall or Angella Rose Howell, Diaspora Secretariat (TBA)

2022 Diaspora Conference Briefing – Lisa-Ann Ogilvie, Project Manager & Professor Neville Ying

Question and Answer

Closing/Next Steps

About The Global Jamaica Diaspora Northeast United States

The Global Jamaica Diaspora Northeast United States Council is a mechanism geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the Diaspora. This specifically references the following states: Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.