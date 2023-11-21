Ocho Rios Main Street To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Founder of Sandals Resorts Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart

In a tribute to the late founder of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, the St Ann Municipal Corporation has passed a declaration to rename Main Street in Ocho Rios in his honor. This decision, approved by Jamaica’s Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, recognizes Stewart’s significant contributions to the area’s employment and community development.

Recognition for a Tourism Pioneer

Stewart, who passed away in 2021 at age 79, was a pivotal figure in the Jamaican tourism industry. His leadership in establishing Sandals Resorts International transformed the industry. The renaming of Main Street is a posthumous honor that acknowledges his extensive impact on Ocho Rios. It reflects his role as a major employer and his charitable efforts through the Sandals Foundation.

Resolution Details and Local Impact

CEO of the St Ann Municipal Corporation Jennifer Brown-Cunningham detailed the resolution in a recent meeting. The plan involves adding Stewart’s name to existing signposts and street names. This change aims to honor Stewart’s legacy without disrupting the mailing addresses or economic activities of businesses and residents on Main Street. Councilor Michael Belnavis emphasized that the renaming is a symbolic gesture that will not require businesses to alter their stationery or addresses.

Butch Stewart’s Enduring Legacy

Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s legacy extends beyond the tourism industry. He was a significant figure in community development and received the Order of Jamaica, the nation’s fourth-highest honor, for his contributions.