On November 2nd, 1946, Jamaican-American novelist, poet and essayist Michelle Cliff was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Best known for her acclaimed novels Abeng and No Telephone to Heaven, Cliff built a literary career exploring complex and often controversial subjects, including colonialism, slavery, race, gender and cultural identity.

Drawing on Jamaica’s history and her own experiences growing up between Jamaica and the United States, Cliff examined the lasting influence of colonialism on Caribbean society and the complexities of identity and belonging. Her writing, which spanned novels, poetry, essays and short stories, earned her recognition as an important figure in Caribbean, feminist and postcolonial literature.

Early life and education

Born Michelle Carla Cliff, she spent her childhood between Jamaica and the United States. Her family moved to New York when she was three years old before returning to Jamaica in 1956.

She attended St. Andrew High School in Jamaica and later continued her education in the United States, earning a bachelor’s degree in European history from Wagner College in 1969. She subsequently studied at the University of London’s Warburg Institute, where she specialised in Renaissance studies.

Her experiences living and studying across different countries would become an important influence on her writing, particularly her interest in history, identity and belonging.

Literary Career and Notable Works

Cliff began attracting literary attention with Claiming an Identity They Taught Me to Despise (1980), a collection of prose poems examining colonialism and its influence on cultural and personal identity.

Her first novel, Abeng (1984), follows Clare Savage, a young Jamaican girl of mixed ancestry growing up in a society shaped by racial and class divisions. Cliff continued Clare’s story in No Telephone to Heaven (1987), which follows the character’s experiences in Jamaica, the United States and Britain as she searches for a sense of identity and belonging. Both novels became widely studied works in Caribbean and postcolonial literature.

Cliff also wrote poetry, essays and short stories. Her other publications included The Land of Look Behind (1985), Bodies of Water (1990), Free Enterprise (1993), If I Could Write This in Fire (2008) and Into the Interior (2010). Much of her writing drew on historical events and figures, particularly those overlooked in conventional historical accounts.

Alongside her writing, Cliff worked as an editor at W. W. Norton and taught at several American institutions, including Trinity College in Connecticut, where she served as the Allan K. Smith Professor of English Language and Literature.

Later Years and Literary Legacy

Cliff spent much of her later life in the United States. Her longtime partner was American poet and feminist Adrienne Rich, with whom she shared a relationship spanning more than three decades until Rich’s death in 2012.

Michelle Cliff died on June 12th, 2016, at her home in Santa Cruz, California, at the age of 69.

Today, her novels and other writings remain part of the study of Caribbean literature, particularly for their treatment of Jamaica’s colonial past and the relationship between history and identity.

Born 80 years ago today, Michelle Cliff left behind a body of work that continues to feature in discussions of Caribbean history, literature and cultural identity.