One Peg Of Love To Fully Understand For A Great Marriage

Real talk!!!! I love a sweet ‘stangarine’ (proper word is Tangerine). Us Jamaicans tend to find ways to mess up words either out of ignorance or just love how it sounds that way. Either way, a sweet tasting fruit with pegs is not only beneficial for health purposes but just plain old “nice.”

Love is the same. It is such a nice thing that God created and He created it with many pegs. It is like a sweet tasting fruit that none can resist, although many still try to up to this day. Worse, many refuse to show it or maybe I should say, are ignorant of how to show it. If only married couples understand the fullness of the power of real love shown and received. We know that REAL love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, it is not proud, does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, not easily angered. This is all easy to comprehend and we all recite these great attributes of love over and over and over again but many times we do not put it into action out of either ignorance or refusal due to fear. But there is this last peg of love that many lack full understanding of. In speaking with married couples over and over again, this peg seem to be the most difficult to understand. It is the most powerful act any husband or wife can display in the marriage to have the greatest marriage ever, yet the hardest to comprehend and act on. But when it is fully understood it is easier to act on. Here it is:

Love Keeps No Record Of Wrongs

DISCLAIMER: Abuse must never be tolerated in any relationship. If you are in such a situation in your marriage relationship, seek Godly counsel instantly.

“What? Really? Are you trying to tell me I must forget about the wrong she did to me in the past?” This is what one of my good friends asked me in a session of Bible study. Here is the deceptive twist that many believe; FORGET? I asked my friend a question that had him thinking differently. “Can you intentionally forget anything?” He thought about my question very hard then responded, “I cannot seem to get things out of my mind.” That is the exact truth about the lie we believe about LOVE! The Bible did not say Love forgets the wrong. This is why many husbands and wives refuse to even accept this peg of love and apply to their marriages.

Love is so powerful when applied to your relationship that God instructs us to not necessarily forget about the wrong done to us but to not keep a record of it. What is the difference? Even when you remember it, you do not allow it to dictate how you treat your spouse. This is also instructed to your spouse too. It is not for one and not the other. In other words, LOVE KEEPS NO RECORD OF BEING WRONGED! When both husband and wife commit to not allowing past hurt to stop present goodness towards each other, the marriage thrives and throttles like a well-0iled machine. The key is BOTH HUSBAND AND WIFE MUST COMMIT TO THIS SACRIFICE. All else will become like a see-saw relationship.

Although your spouse may have caused you hurt there is always a case of the opposite to this…..you have at one point or another caused your spouse hurt also. So next time you remember a hurt or pain your spouse caused you, a bad word spoken to you by your spouse, a disrespectful action or word from your spouse toward you, an unloving behavior your spouse exhibited toward you, remember this one and only truth that will only help your marriage to rise from bad to good…..LOVE KEEPS NO RECORD OF BEING WRONGED! Just commit to making the sacrifice to apply this powerful truth. Sit together and vow to each other to apply this truth to your relationship and watch your marriage change for the better.

Huddle up and move past the hurts of the past. You are still together so move forward with a new commitment and do all in your power to hold each other accountable to stick with TRUE LOVE! You can do it by God’s grace and strength in you. He wants your marriage to thrive and is right there waiting for you to ask for His help.

