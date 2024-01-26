Paramount Pictures Commissions Bob Marley One Love Movie Artistic Commission from Jamaican Artivist

Charles Smart, who hails from Pear Tree Grove, Jamaica, is also known as “Mark Phi.” He is an international Artivist based in South Florida. An Artivist is where art “meets” activism. He was commissioned by and collaborated with Paramount Pictures to create a unique interactive promotional painting of Bob Marley for the upcoming “Bob Marley One Love” Movie scheduled for release this Valentine’s Day. The interactive piece first debuted in Mesa, Arizona on December 10th at the “TikTok In The Mix” global music event featuring artists like Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Peso Pluma.

Mark Phi’s artistic journey began at a Sip and Paint event. He didn’t even know he had any artistic abilities. That moment in Boca Raton in 2013, has evolved from anonymity to the ONLY artist to have a collection of Bob Marley fine art paintings on permanent exhibit at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston Jamaica, NAMED AFTER HIM! It’s called the “Mark Phi International Room.”

Instagram Link: Mark Phi at the Bob Marley Museum – Mark Phi speaking about his exhibit at the Bob Marley Museum, his artistic journey, international philanthropy and his participation in the Bob Marley One Love Experience World Tour.

The commissioned artwork for the “Bob Marley One Love” movie was not just a tribute to Marley’s music and cultural influence; it was an interactive experience, inviting the audience to engage with the art and the essence echoing Marley’s global message of, “One Love”.

Link to commissioned painting: Bob-Marley-One-Love-Painting-Commission

Mark Phi has sold his artwork for upwards of $28,000 and has used some of his artwork to raise money for charitable causes across 4 continents.

Photo – Charles “Mark Phi” Smart