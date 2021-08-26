Photo Highlights: ‘A-List’ of Outstanding Jamaican-Americans Honored at Inceptive Reggae Summer Splash to Celebrate Jamaica’s 59th Independence Day

In celebration of Jamaica’s 59th anniversary of independence, the Bunche Park Pool Complex in the City of Miami Gardens was the place to be. The festivities took place on August 7th, which was one day after Jamaica’s official Independence Day. Presented by the Honorable Shannan ‘Lady’ Ighodaro and the City of Miami Gardens, Reggae Summer Splash was a free event that certainly had a lot to offer all those who attended. Legendary reggae band, Inner Circle, in conjunction with music industry mogul Abebe Lewis (Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding) were the engine that powered up this marvelous event.

The photo highlights below aim to capture the happenings, which included live performances from dancehall artist Red Rat and singer Mykal Rose. What’s more, Reggae Summer Splash honored an A-list of Jamaican-Americans for their outstanding contributions to the cultural landscape of not only Miami Gardens—which has the largest black population in Florida while also being a major hub for folks with Caribbean heritage—but also to the South Florida region as a whole. The awardees who received recognition and honors were: Xavier Murphy (founder and head of jamaicans.com); Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness (who is currently running for a U.S. Congressional seat); Dr. Lavern Deer; Terriann Mckenzie; Basil Cole; Ian Hamilton (publisher of the South Florida Caribbean News; Pat Montague (Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions); John T; Tanto Irie; Anthony Amos; Suzan McDowell; Dr. Thelma Cole; Rod Stokes; Hortence McGyver; Pastor Donald Clark Jr.; and Enrique Rick Crooks. Oliver Mair—Consul General, Jamaica to Southern USA—was also on hand to join the honorees on stage as they received their respective awards.

All photos taken by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.