Photo Highlights of Gospel Spectacular in South Florida for Reggae Month

by Steve James
Carlene Davis

Gospel Spectacular was recently held at the Miramar Civic Center. One of several Reggae Month events in South Florida the show featured a stellar lineup of some of the current gospel singers. Hosted by the City of Miramar in conjunction with Inner Circle and Jaria. The event featured Carlene Davis O.D, Prodigal Son, Omari, Glacia Robinson, Mr. Gallimore and more.

Consul General Oliver Mair, Ian lewis Inner Circle, Tommy Cowan

Carlene Davis

Carlene Davis, Tommy Cowan , Jamaica Culture Minister Olivia Babsy Grange and Consul General Oliver Mair

Tommy Cowan, Consul General Oliver Mair, Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B Chambers

Omari and Consul General Oliver Mair

Fans at the Gospel Spectacular (Reggae Month 2023)

Fans at the Gospel Spectacular (Reggae Month 2023)

Glacia Robinson

Glacia Robinson

Ian Lewis, Inner-Circle

Jabez

Carlene Davis & Jamaica Culture Minister Olivia "Babsy" Grange

Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B Chambers, Glacia Robinson and Consul General Oliver Mair.

Mr. Gallimore

Mr. Gallimore

Omari and Carlene Davis

Omari

Omari

Prodigal Son

Carlene Davis and Tommy Cowan

Tommy Cowan

Abebe Lewis, Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B Chambers, Consul General Oliver Mair, Glacia Robinson, Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B Chambers, Vance Carter, Jamaica Culture Minister Olivia Babsy Grange

Reggae Month 2023 – Gospel Spectacular

