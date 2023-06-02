Photo Highlights: Star-Studded Lineup for Red Rose for Gregory 2023

The annual Red Rose for Gregory Concert which is usually staged on Valentine’s Day was recently held on Mother’s Day on the lawns of Hope Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica. It was the first post-COVID staging of the event and patrons turned out in their droves for what was indeed a special Mother’s Day treat.

International Headliners

Headlined by International artistes Deneice Williams and Gerald Aston and the Manhattans. The event also featured some of Jamaica’s finest with the likes of Robert Minott, Mary Isaacs, Hezron, Errol Dunkley whom with Gregory Isaacs founded the African Museum record label, Etana and JC Lodge making her first appearance in a while on Jamaica soil. Also featured were the legendary Fab 5 and Lloyd Parks and We The People Band.

Each artistes paid their respective tribute to the Cool Ruler during their set. However it was a great feeling to the audience when Deneice Williams backed by Fab 5 did her rendition of Cool Down the Pace and the Manhattans doing Night Nurse. Kudos must be given to June Isaacs and the Gregory Isaacs Foundation for organizing such a memorable event for all who were there to experience it.

Photo – Steve James