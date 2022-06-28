Plumb Point Lighthouse, Port Royal – Hopscotching Jamaica with KanCadi

This is the 169-years-old Plumb Point Lighthouse located on the Palisadoes peninsula that connects Port Royal with the mainland. I always look forward to seeing it when frequenting either one of two Gloria’s Seafood Restaurants in Port Royal. When I spot it in the distance when driving on the stretch, I know exactly how close I am to feasting on fried fish and festival and I get all excited. You definitely cannot miss it on your drive to Port Royal as this cast iron and stone structure stands an imposing 70 ft. What I didn’t know until recently was that this national heritage site is still actively guiding ships entering the Kingston Harbour. The only time it can be accused of dereliction of duty was during the 1907 earthquake, which of course, is understandable. The light is reportedly visible as far as 25 miles. This is one of nine lighthouses in Jamaica.

Photo of Plumb Point Lighthouse, Port Royal

About the Author: Karen Cadien



I am most passionate about traveling and exploring new places especially, my island home, Jamaica. I am currently employed as public relations manager, and in my spare time, I am a freelance writer, amateur photographer, coordinator of a 21year-old book club, and a budding tour guide, who is completing certification. Follow her on Instagram.