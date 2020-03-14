Culture

QUIZ: How Jamaican Are You Based on the Foods You Eat?

56 seconds ago
by Brittany Khaleel

How Jamaican are you? Eat your way through a day to find out.

It's breakfast time! What are you having?
Ackee
Jamaican Breadfruit Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
Cornmeal Porridge
Callaloo
A Smoothie
Mackerel Run Down Recipe
Mackerel Run Down Recipe
Mackerel Run Dow

Correct!

Wrong!

You're feeling peckish now. What are you snacking on?
5 Reason Why Chippies Banana Chips Is The Best Banana Chips Jamaica
5 Reason Why Chippies Banana Chips Is The Best Banana Chips Jamaica
Plantain Chips
Bulla
Jamaican Easter Bun and Cheese
Jamaican Easter Bun and Cheese
Bun and Cheese
Crackers
Cookies

Correct!

Wrong!

Lunchtime! What are you eating?
Jamaican Fried Chicken
Jamaican Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
Jerk Chicken
Jamaican Patty
Jamaican Patty
A Patty
Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe
Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe
Stew Peas
Cow Foot
Cow Foot

Correct!

Wrong!

Time for some fruit! Which one are you grabbing?
Jamaican fruits - Mango
Jamaican fruits - Mango
Mango
Pineapple
8 Star Apple Benefits You Need to Know
Star Apple
Guinep
Guinep
Guinep
11 Amazing Benefits of Nasberry that you Should Know
11 Amazing Benefits of Nasberry that you Should Know
Otaheite Apple

Correct!

Wrong!

Dinner has been served! What's on your plate?
Simple Jamaican Oxtail Stew Recipe
Simple Jamaican Oxtail Stew Recipe
Oxtail
Jamaican Curry Chicken Recipe
Jamaican Curry Chicken Recipe
Curry Chicken
Jamaican Fricassee Chicken Recipe - Brown Stew Chicken
Jamaican Fricassee Chicken Recipe - Brown Stew Chicken
Fricassee (Brown Stew) Chicken
Escovitch Fish
jamaican curry goat recipe
Jamaican Curry Goat Recipe
Curry Goat

Correct!

Wrong!

Which side dish are you having?
Jamaican rice and red peas recipe
Jamaican rice and red peas recipe
Rice and Peas
Plantain
Steamed Cabbage
Yellow Yam
Salad

Correct!

Wrong!

Time to end the day with something sweet! What's for dessert?
Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe
Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe
Potato Pudding
Gizzada
Gizzada
Gizzada
Jamaican Grater Cake
Grater Cake
Tamarind Balls Recipe
Tamarind Balls Recipe
Tamarind Balls
Jamaican Carrot Cake Recipe
Jamaican Carrot Cake Recipe
Cake

Correct!

Wrong!

How Jamaican Are You Based on the Foods You Eat?

How Jamaican Are You Based on the Foods You Eat?

