QUIZ: How Jamaican Are You Based on the Foods You Eat?

How Jamaican are you? Eat your way through a day to find out.
It's breakfast time! What are you having?
Ackee
Cornmeal Porridge
Callaloo
A Smoothie
Mackerel Run Dow
Correct!
Wrong!
You're feeling peckish now. What are you snacking on?
Plantain Chips
Bulla
Bun and Cheese
Crackers
Cookies
Correct!
Wrong!
Lunchtime! What are you eating?
Fried Chicken
Jerk Chicken
A Patty
Stew Peas
Cow Foot
Correct!
Wrong!
Time for some fruit! Which one are you grabbing?
Mango
Pineapple
Star Apple
Guinep
Otaheite Apple
Correct!
Wrong!
Dinner has been served! What's on your plate?
Oxtail
Curry Chicken
Fricassee (Brown Stew) Chicken
Escovitch Fish
Curry Goat
Correct!
Wrong!
Which side dish are you having?
Rice and Peas
Plantain
Steamed Cabbage
Yellow Yam
Salad
Correct!
Wrong!
Time to end the day with something sweet! What's for dessert?
Potato Pudding
Gizzada
Grater Cake
Tamarind Balls
Cake
Correct!
Wrong!
How Jamaican Are You Based on the Foods You Eat?
