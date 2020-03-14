QUIZ: How Jamaican Are You Based on the Foods You Eat?

How Jamaican are you? Eat your way through a day to find out.

It's breakfast time! What are you having? Ackee Jamaican Breadfruit Cornmeal Porridge Recipe Cornmeal Porridge Callaloo A Smoothie Mackerel Run Down Recipe Mackerel Run Dow Correct! Wrong! Continue >> You're feeling peckish now. What are you snacking on? 5 Reason Why Chippies Banana Chips Is The Best Banana Chips Jamaica Plantain Chips Bulla Jamaican Easter Bun and Cheese Bun and Cheese Crackers Cookies Correct! Wrong! Continue >> Lunchtime! What are you eating? Jamaican Fried Chicken Fried Chicken Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings Jerk Chicken Jamaican Patty A Patty Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe Stew Peas Cow Foot Correct! Wrong! Continue >> Time for some fruit! Which one are you grabbing? Jamaican fruits - Mango Mango Pineapple Star Apple Guinep Guinep 11 Amazing Benefits of Nasberry that you Should Know Otaheite Apple Correct! Wrong! Continue >> Dinner has been served! What's on your plate? Simple Jamaican Oxtail Stew Recipe Oxtail Jamaican Curry Chicken Recipe Curry Chicken Jamaican Fricassee Chicken Recipe - Brown Stew Chicken Fricassee (Brown Stew) Chicken Escovitch Fish Jamaican Curry Goat Recipe Curry Goat Correct! Wrong! Continue >> Which side dish are you having? Jamaican rice and red peas recipe Rice and Peas Plantain Steamed Cabbage Yellow Yam Salad Correct! Wrong! Continue >> Time to end the day with something sweet! What's for dessert? Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe Potato Pudding Gizzada Gizzada Grater Cake Tamarind Balls Recipe Tamarind Balls Jamaican Carrot Cake Recipe Cake Correct! Wrong! Continue >>