A New Book – Real Estate Investment in Jamaica

This blog is a sneak preview of my latest book, Real Estate Investment in Jamaica: The definitive guide to making a profit in Jamaica’s real estate market. This book is about the business of real estate in Jamaica. How can you turn idle lands, empty rooms, extra land space, or a vacation home into a profitable enterprise? The thrill of renovating that derelict residence, investing in an apartment, managing your friend’s house, buying a property and reselling it for a profit, or brokering deals between property owners and purchasers are all discussed in these pages. Real Estate Investment in Jamaica is available in both the Amazon Kindle and paper back formats.

Not a Dream

This book is not about buying or selling your dream house to which you have a deep emotional attachment; neither is it about how every Jamaican can achieve the dream of home ownership. It is instead a practical guide to making residential real estate deals that you can convert into profit. You may call it investment real estate. Another term I like to use is ‘income-earning’ real estate. Whichever term you prefer, this book will open your eyes to an array of opportunities in the real estate field that are available to ordinary citizens.

Is it the Right Thing For You ?

Some opportunities require substantial capital; others require none at all. Some call for sweat labour while others depend on funding through silent partnership. You can determine which best suits your needs, circumstances, and interests. After reading this book, you will certainly have a better understanding of the real estate business in Jamaica, and whether or not it’s the right thing for you.