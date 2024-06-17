Rebellious Spouse? 1 Sure Remedy That Works

The one thing my grandmother always had, if nothing else, was a remedy for everything under the sun. No joke, Birdie, as my grandfather would call her, has a solution for any situation myself and my younger brother would face. Whenever we would get a cold, it was “cold bush” that worked excellently. If we got a nail in the bottom of our foot, it was heated banana tied to the area to pull out the germs. When we had a fever, it was alchohol rubbed over our body that took the fever away. It just always seem that her remedy worked.

Now I am older looking back, I realize that my grandparents, although not wealthy in material, were wealthy in their spiritual life. THEY BELIEVED IN GOD to the point of death and whenever they would pray and anoint they expected healing and it always seem to work. I am still developing that faith that moves mountains. That faith a small as a mustard seed, yet big enough to move a mountain in the way. Anyone or anything with a rebellious spirit had to go IN JESUS’S NAME when my grandparents were alive. Praise God, they are now with Him in Heaven living in paradise.

Every marriage goes through a season of rebellion from one spouse or another. Every spouse would prefer not to face this rebellion from the other spouse and sadly some give up in exchange for divorce. They throw in the towel and walk away from the marriage. Yes, it is a challenge dealing with a rebellious spouse. It is such a peace-breaker. Dealing with rebellion is like you facing a fierce lion face to face. You have no way out, or so it seem! Good news! There is hope. There is definitely a remedy that works perfectly for any spouse facing this situation in marriage and has a relationship with God. You do not have to give up but you can give in to this remedy that really works perfectly. Only stand firm, trust God and do your part that God calls you to do as a husband or wife while you wait. This remedy is hands free and allows you to choose perfect peace.

GIVE LIKE ABRAHAM GAVE

After some years of marriage Michelle and I faced some real valley experiences. It was a tough season for sure. There definitely was some rebellion visiting our marriage relationship. I remember reaching a point of not knowing what else to do. Dark clouds formed everyday for months and heavy storms entered our marriage causing sadness. I had no choice but to draw closer to God in relationship and make Him my spouse for that season.

“After these things God tested Abraham and said to him, “Abraham!” And he said, “Here I am.” 2 He said, “Take your son, your only son Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains of which I shall tell you.” Genesis 22: 1-2.

It was then I found the remedy for a situation that seem to be going downhill in our relationship. Yes, I was rebellious and so was Michelle during that dark season. I remember clearly praying in a revival service at my local church and repenting but also asking God to help our marriage. It was then the Lord said to me, “Give it to me like Abraham gave Isaac.” I knew about the story but I ran home after church that night and read that whole chapter in Genesis 22. I realized God, who created Michelle and created marriage was telling me to surrender the whole thing, including Michelle, myself and my marriage to Him. I was so in awe of getting that word from God and in knowing that Abraham freely and faithfully trusted God by being willing to surrender his own son, and nothing happened to Isaac, I made a hard decision to surrender as God instructed me.

Look at us now! We journey together speaking to other couples about marriage. We author books on marriage. We host radio programs on marriage. It is all in the ministry of marriage and family that God is using us and we are really enjoying each other more. Laughing more. What a turnaround for the better. All is not perfect but all is different for the better and continue to get better the more we give it to God like Abraham gave Isaac.

Michelle and I pray every married couple reading this article will accept and develop a relationship with Christ and make that hard but rewarding choice in giving it to God and not allow the enemy to steal your marriage relationship through divorce. Is your spouse showing signs of rebellion? Are you finding that you are being rebellious? Remedy the situation by surrendering it all to God by giving Him your Isaac. You will not regret it. We did not!

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Photo – Deposit Photos