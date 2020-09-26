Review: Super’s Spicy Doubles Brings a Trini fare in Kingston

Well, I finally made it there. There is no sign for their restaurant on the roadside, but, it is in the very rear of that premises. If you go, your landmark will be the sign for Mendez Livingstone Inc Ltd at #7 Goodwood Terrace on the south side of the road.

Bought two chicken doubles, one with tamarind sauce, and the other, mango sauce. I liked the tamarind sauce more than the mango one (that I found a little too tart, and not enough mango flavour). It was, however, a delicious treat. There are other items on the menu, including today’s mannish wata, and chicken foot soup.

Staff was polite and helpful, and brought the food to the vehicle when it was ready. Take out packages were carefully labeled with the sauce info, and enough napkins in the bags for navigating the doubles, gracefully.

On Saturdays, they set up a tent, with seating outside of the restaurant. From 9:00 AM- until the afternoon, they serve a wide assortment of doubles: chicken, lobster, curry goat, shrimp, chick peas; and other meals.

Recommended.

Super’s Spicy Doubles @ 7 Goodwood Terrace, in Kingston 10.

During the weekdays, they offer delivery and take away meals. Call in your order if you don’t want to wait. (876) 361-2243.