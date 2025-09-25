Earlier this month, Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill series brought a packed crowd to Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge for a high-energy evening of business insights, culture and connection. The September edition of the monthly event, presented by the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department under the leadership of Mayor Wayne M. Messam, featured entrepreneur and former football player Rohan Marley as its headline guest.

A Launchpad for Young Entrepreneurs

Mayor Messam created First Fridays: Network & Chill to give the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers and creatives a platform to grow, connect and be inspired. Each month, attendees hear stories from successful business leaders, gain access to valuable resources, and network in a relaxed, energising environment. The series kicked off in August with DJ Irie talking about building a business around music.

Tara Rumph of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department explained that the initiative grew from Mayor Messam’s vision to uplift young people with entrepreneurial aspirations. “He actually wants to inspire the younger generation, younger entrepreneurs, that either have a business or want to start a business,” Rumph told Local10.

Rohan Marley: From Football to “Rasta-preneur”

Born in Kingston, Rohan Anthony Marley attended the University of Miami, where he was a standout linebacker before a stint with the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League. When his football career ended, he turned his energy towards building brands with purpose.

Speaking to the Miramar audience, Marley described himself as a “rasta-preneur”. “A rasta only means that I do business my way — which is a wholesome way, a godly way, a sustainable way,” he said, adding that his motivation was rooted in giving back to the community.

Marley’s ventures include Marley Coffee, founded in 2007 in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains with beans also sourced from Ethiopia, Central and South America. He later launched the House of Marley range of eco-friendly headphones and speakers, and is active in his family’s charitable foundation 1Love and the Tuff Gong clothing line. More recently, he introduced the lifestyle brand Lion Order, while celebrating the success of his son YG Marley’s breakout hit Praise Jah in the Moonlight.

Real Talk. Real Vibes. Real Business

True to its tagline, the evening offered “Real Talk. Real Vibes. Real Business.” Attendees mingled over music, food and refreshments while forging meaningful connections with peers and mentors. The atmosphere balanced high-energy networking with cultural pride, reflecting Miramar’s aim to inspire and empower.

The First Fridays: Network & Chill series continues on Friday, 3 October, when entrepreneur Spectacular Smith will share his own business journey and insights.