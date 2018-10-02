Sandals Sweeps Travel Trade Gazette Awards

Sandals Resorts International scored big at the event sometimes described as the “Emmys” of the travel industry. The Travel Trade Gazette Awards for 2018 were presented at the Lyceum Theatre in Covent Garden in London. Sandals Resorts beat the competition from the world’s top travel entities, including Thomas Cook, Jet2Holidays, Royal Caribbean International, Beachcomber Tours, and Celebrity Cruises. Sandals took the top three prizes, including the much-desired “Travel Company of the Year” award for 2018. It also won awards for “Hotel and Resort Operator of the Year” and “on the Road Host,’ which was given to Business Development Manager Neil Read in recognition for his exemplary contribution to the sales team of Sandals Resorts. Sandals outpaced companies like Elegant Hotels Group, Hard Rock Hotels – All Inclusive Collection, Palladium Hotel Group, Secrets Resorts & Spas, and Warner Leisure Hotels to win the “Hotel and Resort Operator” award. The 2018 awards join others on a long list of accolades that have recognized Sandals Resorts as the very best in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Sandals has also been voted the “World’s Best All-Inclusive Company” at the World Travel Awards for 23 years in a row. The Sandals chain has taken the award for “Best All-Inclusive Resort Operator” in January of 2018 at the Travel Weekly Global Awards as well, its tenth win in the category. With its latest victory, Sandals has been rated Number 1 by the top two travel trade publications in the United Kingdom. Commenting on the wins, Karl Thompson, managing director of Sandals Resorts, UK and Europe, stated that the company is delighted to receive the three awards at the Travel Trade Gazette Awards for 2018, especially the “Travel Company of the Year” award, which Thompson described “as an incredible achievement for the Sandals Resorts brand and for every member of our fantastic team.” Thompson also thanked all the agents who voted for the company.

Photo Source: Sandals