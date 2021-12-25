Season’s Greetings from Shauna Chin, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Vice-Chair, Elected Member USA West/Mid-West

As we reflect on the worldwide adjustments in each of our daily routine, we get to appreciate the tenacity of the Jamaican spirit … the “tallawahness”. This year, I was able to witness the true togetherness of Jamaicans across the world with Jamaicans at home, and for that I say we are truly blessed. To have countrymen dedicated to our home country is truly a tremendous gift.

Diasporans, the road traveled this year may have been rough, but small steps can get us back on track as we navigate to moving onward. The holidays are the perfect time to remind us that no matter how tumultuous, we can achieve great things when we take small steps and do it together. Let the spirit of the holidays, the spirit of togetherness, the spirit of love and hope, guide us in the times ahead. Happy Holidays, from my home to yours.

Shauna Chin, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Vice-Chair, Elected Member USA West/Mid-West