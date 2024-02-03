Second Annual Staging of Reggae Month South Florida to Honor Shaggy

The second annual Reggae Month South Florida celebration is scheduled to launch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 4, 2024. The festival will celebrate more than 50 years of reggae music and honor legendary musician, Shaggy, all month long.

Scheduled events

The Reggae Month festival will begin at the Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale on February 1 and feature the opportunity to meet and greet the popular local reggae group, Inner Circle, plus some surprise guests. Entry to the event, which runs from 6 pm to 8 pm, is free, and its 21-and-over guests will enjoy a live performance by Marla Brown and the Visions Band, who will pay tribute to Dennis Brown.

On February 10, 024, the Reggae Genealogy Concert will be hosted at the Island Space Caribbean Museum at the Broward Mall parking lot in Plantation, Florida from 3 pm to 9 pm, with tickets available online for $20. February 10 is also the date of two free events: Rastafari Day and Drum Circle, a free performance featuring Warrior King at NoMi Village in North Miami from 3 pm to 9 pm.

February 18 from 3 pm to 10 pm at Shirley Branca Park in Miramar will feature the free Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza with prayers and performances from Sister Marion Hall and Carlene Davis.

February 24 will feature the South Florida Reggae Month Jam with live performances from Ernie Smith and Paul Anthony, along with opportunities to enjoy Caribbean food and patronize participating vendors. The free event will run from 3 pm to 9:30 pm at The Loop on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

What is reggae month?

In 2008, the government of Jamaica announced that the month of February would be officially celebrated as Reggae Month every year. The celebration is designed to highlight the impact that reggae music has made on Jamaica’s social, cultural, and economic development. The births of two late reggae icons are also commemorated in the month of February, Dennis Brown, known as the “Crown Prince of Reggae,” and Bob Marley, known as the “King of Reggae,” are celebrated on February 1 and February 6, respectively. Jamaica’s Ministry of Information, Culture, Youth, and Sports was given the responsibility in 2008 to develop activities to develop Reggae Month into an international celebration and promote Jamaica as the birthplace of reggae music. The Proclamation officially designating February as Reggae Month was ready by then Governor General of Jamaica Sir Kenneth Hall at Kings House on January 24, 2008.