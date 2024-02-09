Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Retire From Sprinting After The Paris Olympics

Jamaican sprint legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has announced that she will retire from professional sprinting after the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her decision marks the end of an era in sprinting history, as she leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled speed and determination.

Fraser-Pryce’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. With eight Olympic medals to her name, including gold in the 100-meter dash at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics, as well as a Tokyo Olympic title as part of Jamaica’s 4×100 relay team, she has consistently proven herself as one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

In a recent interview with Essence magazine, Fraser-Pryce revealed that her decision to retire is driven by a desire to spend more time with her family, particularly her son and her husband, who has been her steadfast support throughout her career. She expressed gratitude for their sacrifices and emphasized the importance of this next chapter in her life, saying, “It’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I’ve been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Despite her impending retirement, Fraser-Pryce remains focused on her training for one last shot at Olympic glory in Paris. She is determined to push her boundaries and inspire others with her resilience and dedication, stating, “I want to finish on my own terms.”

Fraser-Pryce’s list of accolades is truly remarkable. In addition to her Olympic triumphs, she has also achieved success at the World Athletics Championships, winning a total of ten gold and four silver medals. Her dominance in the 100-meter event is unparalleled, with five world titles to her name in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022. Her win in 2022, at the age of 35, made her the oldest sprinter ever to become world champion, a testament to her enduring strength and skill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (@realshellyannfp)

Known affectionately as the “Pocket Rocket” for her petite stature and explosive starts, Fraser-Pryce’s impact on the world of sprinting cannot be overstated. Her personal best of 10.60 seconds makes her the third fastest woman in history, and her relentless pursuit of excellence has earned her recognition as the greatest 100-meter sprinter of all time by CBC Sports.

As she prepares to bid farewell to competitive sprinting, Fraser-Pryce leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. Her determination, resilience, and unwavering passion for her sport have cemented her status as a true legend in the world of athletics. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career at the Paris Olympics and beyond, as she embarks on the next chapter of her extraordinary journey.