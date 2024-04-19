Groovy Reggae Vibes for Penn Relays 2024

The 128th staging of the Penn Relays will be special.

60 years after Jamaican teams first competed at the prestigious relay carnival in Philadelphia, the black, green and gold will again take the spotlight at the 2024 staging.

Team Jamaica Bickle, celebrating 30 years, will execute a Reggae Pop-Up vibe on the final day (April 27) and will for the first time, have a DJ, Road International and live performance, from Christopher Martin, a former Bickle Ambassador.

Martin who won the nation’s top competition in 2005 has racked up a variety of hits and will be the main act in a 20-minutes action packed performance, never before experienced at the Penn Relays.

Award winning Road International led by DJ Roy will provide the initial vibe for a massive anchor by Martin.

Irwine Clare Snr, head of Team Jamaica thanks the collaborative effort of VP Records, The University of Pennsylvania, the Consulate of NY, Hypa Active Sounds and Jamaican Dave Productions.

The three day relay carnival will feature top high, university and Olympic Development teams from the USA, Canada, Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Photo – Team Jamaica Bickle