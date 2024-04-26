Track and Field Excellence Showcased at Miramar Invitational 2024

Earlier in April, the Miramar Invitational 2024 track and field event had the Ansin Park Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida was buzzing with excitement. Presented by The Ansin Foundation, some of the biggest names in track and field were on hand to showcase their talents in front of the thousands of attendees that packed the stands.

In the lead up to this marquis track and field event, the list of headliner athletes included Shericka Jackson (Jamaica), Christian Coleman (USA), Tajay Gayle (Jamaica), Ajee Wilson (USA), Tee Tee Terry (USA), and Briana Williams (Jamaica). Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams withdrew from participating in the event and did not attend.

Featured women’s and men’s events on the track included: 100 Meter Dash; 200 Meter Dash; 100 Meter Hurdles (women); 110 Meter Hurdles (men); 400 Meter Dash; 600 Meter Run. Featured women’s and men’s field events included: Long Jump and Shot Put.

There were also several City of Miramar government officials and other notables present enjoying the action and atmosphere on a picture perfect weather day: Vice Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis; Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers; Consul General Oliver Mair (Jamaica to Southern USA); Eddy Edwards (CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.); and Adrian Laidlaw (Athletes’ Representative for Shericka Jackson, Stephanie Ann McPherson, Natasha Morrison, Anthonique Strachan).

What’s more, top USA and globally-acclaimed sprinting sensation, Sha’Carri Richardson, was also in attendance but did not compete. Fans clamored for her attention, selfies, and photo opps but apparently she was not in the best of moods with many asks not being obliged in the early going, but towards the end of the event she took a few. And, in a wonderful moment of camaraderie and sportsmanship, Sha’Carri and her teammate Tee Tee Terry rushed to the aid of Jamaica’s Sashalee Forbes who suffered an injury on the track. Both Sha’Carri and Tee Tee lifted and anchored Sashalee and assisted her step-by-step as she limped off the track.

Women’s 100 and Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles:

In the women’s 100 meter hurdles event, USA’s Alaysha Johnson led the way with a time of 12.80 seconds. Great Britain’s Cindy Sember with a time of 12.83 seconds and USA’s Amber Hughe’s came in second and third, respectively. In the men’s event, Jamaica’s Tyler Mason scampered to victory, which was a big one for the day as he was the sole Jamaican to clinch a top finish. Mason took first place while clocking a time of 13.57 seconds. Respectively, second and third place went to Eric Edwards of the USA (13.60 seconds) and Great Britain’s Andrew Pozzi (13.63 seconds).

Men’s 100 Meter Dash:

In the men’s 100 meter dash event, Courtney Lindsey of the USA triumphed after a photo finish with Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake. Both sprinters clocked times of 10.28 seconds, however it was Lindsey who had the edge and was the declared winner. Andre Ewers of Jamaica claimed third place with a time of 10.43 seconds.

Jamaica’s legendary sprinter, Yohan Blake (aka ‘the Beast’), competed in the heat rounds and, in so doing, clocked a time of 10.44 seconds. A two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist, Blake on record is the second fastest man of all-time in the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint events. In the 100 meter race in particular Blake shares that throne with the USA’s Tyson Gay with a time of 9.69 seconds. Only Jamaica’s iconic sprinter and current world record holder, Usain Bolt, has faster times in these events—with times of 9.58 seconds in the 100 meter dash and 19.19 seconds in the 200 meter dash.

After concluding his day on the track, Yohan Blake made his way to fans who were lined up track-side and took selfies while also autographing t-shirts, running spikes, and even sunglasses. Blake will now set his sights on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and he recently announced that “It’s My Last Dance.”

Women’s 100 Meter Dash:

The women’s 100 meter dash competition was certainly star-studded, and the field ultimately was topped by Melissa Jefferson of the USA with a blazing time of 11.19 seconds followed by her fellow USA runners Destiny Smith-Barnett (11.28 seconds) and English Gardner (11.33 seconds).

It is noteworthy that the women’s 100 meter dash competition heat rounds featured top names in Jamaican sprinting, including: Shashalee Forbes, Alana Reid, Tina Clayton, Natasha Morrison, and Yanique Dayle.

Men’s and Women’s 200 Meter Dash:

In the men’s 200 meter dash event, USA’s Kenny Bednarek outpaced his fellow speedster and countryman, Christian Coleman, with a clock time of 20.35 seconds. Meanwhile, Coleman second place finish logged 20.43 seconds. On the women’s side, Sada Williams of Barbados secured the top finish with a time of 22.82 seconds while Denmark’s Ida Karstoft (23.01 seconds) and the USA’s Kynnedy Flannel (23.31 seconds) came in second and third.

Men’s and Women’s 400 Meter Dash:

USA’s Britton Wilson was victorious in the women’s 400 meter event with a first place finish of 51.07 seconds. Crossing the finish line in second and third place, respectively, were USA’s Shamier Little (51.41 seconds) and Canada’s Zoe Sherar (51.63 seconds).

In the men’s 400 meter dash event, Alonzo Russell of the Bahamas was victorious with a first place time of 45.35 seconds, edging out the Dominican Republic’s Alex Ogando (45.36 seconds) and Bahamian Wendell Miller (46.00 seconds).

Women’s and Men’s 600 Meter Run:

With a time of 1:23.80 seconds, the winner of the women’s 600 meter run was Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines followed by Sadi Hendersen (USA) and Ajee Wilson (USA). In the men’s 600 meter run, Isaiah Jewett of the USA was first to cross the finish line with a time of 1:16.16 seconds followed by Puerto Rico’s Ryan Sanchez (1:16.67 seconds) and Hazem Miawad of Egypt (1:17.56 seconds).

Photos by Nick Ford