On May 11, 2024, Kingston, Jamaica, will be the host of a new global track and field competition. The inaugural Jamaica Athletics Invitational (JAI) will showcase expert athletic performances and entertainment designed to thrill fans of both sports and music.

14 events scheduled

The JAI will feature 14 events and attract the participation of elite athletes from Jamaica, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. World Athletics has designated the event a “Silver Continental Tour” and anticipates considerable attention for the world-class event. According to Ludlow Watts, the chair of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), fans will be able to see some of the world’s best athletes in competition. He noted the dominance of Jamaica in track and field and emphasized that the country is committed to providing a “great show” as its host.

A warm-up for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watts and his team are ready to provide spectators with a memorable experience. He added that the timing of the event casts it as a warm-up for athletes competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in July. The JAI also offers a place for athletes to show their skills before their respective national championship competitions, which are schedule for the end of June 2024. The JAI events will include the men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, discus throw, high jump, and triple jump, and the women’s100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and triple jump.

JAI Goals defined

Three major goals have been defined for the inaugural JAI meet by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA). These include bringing quality competitions for the enjoyment of track and field fans, providing a place for athletes to excel, and promoting Jamaica as a top sports destination on the international level. Events will begin on May 11, 2024, at 7 pm at National Stadium in Kingston.

