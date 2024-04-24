Jamaican Wins Regional World Boxing Association International Title

Jamaica’s Nicholas “The Axeman” Walters, 38, won the regional World Boxing Association (WBA) international title in March, at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The former WBA featherweight champion was announced the winner in a 10-round unanimous decision over his opponent, Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno of the United States. Walters has only fought in two bouts since 2016, but won his first comeback fight in February 2023 in an eight-round unanimous decision over Diaz Marmo and currently ranks 29-1.

The title bout

Walters, 38, went into the bout as a 5-1 longshot but won the title in a unanimous decision over the 24-year-old Adorno. Observers noted he brought the power, speed, and tenacity that earned him the WBA Super World Featherweight Championship in 2014. While one of the judges scored the match at a close 95-94, the other judges offered a more accurate reflection of what occurred, scoring the fighters at 97-92 and 98-91. This was the first fight appearance for Walters in 2024 and just his third since coming out of a six-plus-year hiatus. He is now competing as a lightweight boxer at 135 pounds and feels confident he can reach the top of the new weight class now that he has won the title. He currently has a 29-1-1 record and expects to reach the top 10 in his division shortly.

About the WBA

The WBA was established as the National Boxing Association in 1921 and dedicated to governing and control of professional boxing in the United States. In 1962, the name was changed to the World Boxing Association to reflect a more universal application of its mission. In its 80 years, the WBA has been headed by 43 North American presidents and is currently led by Gilberto Mendoza, who decentralized boxing via the establishment of regional organizations. These include the Latin American Boxing Federation (FEDELATIN), the Pan Asian Boxing Association (PABA), the Bolivarian Boxing Federation (FEDEBOL), the Central America Boxing Federation (FEDECENTRO), the North America Boxing Association (NABA), World Boxing Association International (WBAI), and the Pan African Boxing Association (PFBA).

Photo – Nicholas Walters