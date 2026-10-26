On October 26th, 1911, Sir Donald Burns Sangster, Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, was born in St. Elizabeth. A lawyer, sportsman, and distinguished public servant, Sangster played an important role in Jamaica’s political development during the years leading up to and following independence. Although his tenure as Prime Minister lasted less than two months, his contributions to national life spanned more than three decades.

Early Life and Education

Sangster attended the prestigious Munro College in St. Elizabeth, where he excelled academically and in sports. An accomplished athlete, he participated in cricket, football, athletics and boxing.

His passion for sports continued after leaving school. He captained the St. Elizabeth cricket team in the Nethersole Cup competition and played football for the Black River Football Club.

Sangster also pursued a career in law, undertaking a legal apprenticeship after leaving school. In 1937, he placed first in Jamaica in the final solicitors’ examinations and qualified to practise as a solicitor.

A Career in Politics and Public Service

Sangster entered politics in 1933 at just 21 years old, when he was elected to the St. Elizabeth Parochial Board. He became its vice-chairman in 1941 and later served as chairman, establishing himself as a prominent figure in local government.

His first attempt to enter national politics came in 1944, when he unsuccessfully contested a St. Elizabeth seat as an independent candidate. He subsequently joined the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and won a seat in the House of Representatives in the 1949 general election.

His political career advanced rapidly. In 1950, Sangster became the JLP’s first deputy leader and was appointed Minister of Social Welfare, serving until 1953. He subsequently became Minister of Finance and Leader of the House of Representatives, positions he held until 1955.

Following the JLP’s defeat in the 1955 general election, Sangster lost his South St. Elizabeth seat but returned to Parliament later that year after winning a by-election in North-East Clarendon.

When the JLP returned to government in 1962, he resumed responsibility for finance and became Deputy Prime Minister, serving under Jamaica’s first Prime Minister, Sir Alexander Bustamante.

Sangster also played an important role in Jamaica’s transition to independence, serving on the Joint Parliamentary Committee responsible for drafting the country’s Independence Constitution. In 1962, he was part of the delegation that travelled to Britain for constitutional discussions with the British Government.

His contributions extended beyond Jamaica’s borders. As Minister of Finance, Sangster helped strengthen the country’s international financial relationships. He served as a Governor of the International Monetary Fund from 1963 and led Jamaican delegations to World Bank and IMF meetings between 1963 and 1966.

He was equally active in Commonwealth affairs, representing Jamaica at several international conferences. In 1964, he became Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and presided over its conference in Jamaica that year. His extensive involvement in international affairs earned him the nickname “Mr. Commonwealth”.

Jamaica’s Second Prime Minister

As Bustamante’s health deteriorated, Sangster assumed greater responsibility for the country’s leadership. In January 1965, he became Acting Prime Minister, while also carrying responsibility for External Affairs and Defence.

He subsequently led the JLP to victory in the general election held on February 21st, 1967, securing 33 seats to the People’s National Party’s 20.

On February 22nd, 1967, Sangster was sworn in as Jamaica’s second Prime Minister.

However, his premiership was tragically short-lived. On March 18th, less than a month after taking office, Sangster suffered a serious medical episode while preparing for the national budget. He was subsequently flown to Montreal, Canada, for treatment.

While hospitalised, he received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II on April 7th, 1967. He died four days later, on April 11th, at the age of 55.

Sangster was laid to rest at National Heroes Park in Kingston following a state funeral on April 17th, 1967.

A Legacy Remembered

Beyond his national political career, Sangster contributed to several public boards, educational institutions and community organisations. These included the St. Elizabeth school boards, the Black River Drainage and Irrigation Board, the Institute of Jamaica and scouting activities in his home parish.

His decades of public service, particularly his contributions to Jamaica’s independence, international relations and early economic development, established him as an important figure in the country’s political history.

His legacy continues to be recognised through national honours. Once featured on Jamaica’s $100 banknote, Sangster now shares the $5,000 note with former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer, while Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay bears his name.

Although his time as Prime Minister was brief, Sir Donald Sangster remains remembered for his contributions to Jamaican governance, public service and national development.