Sir Rockwell to Host the True Blue Virtual Sound Clash, hosted online by VP Records on April 10th, 2021

Steven A. Warner, popularly known as “Sir Rockwell,” will be the host/MC of the virtual “True Blue Sound Clash” at 7:00 pm on April 10, 2021. The event will be hosted online by VP Records and broadcast on their Facebook page (facebook.com/vprecords/) & YouTube Channel (youtube.com/vprecords).

Sir Rockwell is a veteran radio personality in South Florida, as well as a deejay and event MC and planner. Over the past 19 years, he has built a loyal following throughout the world as well as in South Florida. Sir Rockwell is the only radio personality to have broadcast on all of the five Caribbean-formatted stations in South Florida.

Over the years, Sir Rockwell has advanced from doing community radio and Broward County to becoming an award-winning on-air personality at WAVS 1170 AM to being the Program Director and morning show host for Jammin 1420 AM, Palm Beach’s first 24-hour Caribbean station.

He currently owns the popular online radio station RockDaBox.net, and his morning program, the “Wake Up and Live Show,” is the most-syndicated Caribbean-formatted online morning program in the world. The show can be heard on a minimum of 41 other stations on three continents and has hosted numerous “A-list” guests, including Tessanne Chin, the winner of Season 5 of “The Voice;” Laurie-Ann Chin, Miss Jamaica/World; the cast of “Celebrity Mamas of the ATL;” and co-hosts including the actor and painter Paul Campbell, among many others. Through its affiliates, “The Wake Up and Live Show” has more than 200,000 listeners around the world, becoming a household name and poised to do great things with Internet radio.

Sir Rockwell is also the owner of RDB Events and is a highly respected Caribbean wedding deejay, MC, and event planner, with over 1,000 weddings to his credit.

The virtual True Blue Sound Clash Series will also feature Christopher “Chris Goldfinger” Clarke of Jamaica College vs. Neilton “Johnny Ringo” Lee f St. George’s College and DJ Ronnie (JC) playing against DJ Fergie (STGC). The True Blue Sound Clash of 2021, which will be held at 7:00 pm on April 10, 2021, is replacing the traditional True Blue weekend soccer event usually held every year, but cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 True Blue soccer match would have been the 17th staging of this popular South Florida event. Past True Blue 2-day weekends attracted soccer enthusiasts from Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, and the USA. The yearly fundraising event provides the schools with the funding necessary to present scholarships to Jamaica College and St. George’s College students. The event is held in honor of Dennis Ziadie, who coached players at both schools to Manning Cup victories. Nearly 2,000 soccer enthusiasts and supporters typically participate in the annual event.

VP Records, which is based in New York City, is a pioneer in the reggae and soca music industry. VP Records is the only record label that represents the entire spectrum of Caribbean music. For more information, visit the website at http://www.trueblueweekend.com or our Facebook Fan Page – http://www.facebook.com/trueblueweekend

ABOUT THE JAMAICA COLLEGE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION OF FLORIDA

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida established in 2004 as a 501(c) (3). The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida is committed to uphold the traditions of excellence of Jamaica College as one of the foremost educational institution in the country of Jamaica and to support the school in the development of its students.



ABOUT THE ST. GEORGE’S COLLEGE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION OF FLORIDA

St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 as a charitable non-profit corporation under the General Non-Profit Association Law of the State of Florida. Our objectives are: To foster the development of educational and extracurricular resources at St. George’s College; To advance education by providing scholarships to graduating students of St. George’s College for matriculation in a college or university; To provide a vehicle through which individuals and corporations may make charitable contributions to the St. George’s College alumni fund.