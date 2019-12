Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale 2019 Winners

The results from the 2019 “Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Fort Lauderdale area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Fort Lauderdale area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Fort Lauderdale area are answered in the 2019 “Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale” results.

WHAT IS THE BEST JAMAICAN ANNUAL EVENT?

Winners:

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Taste the Islands Experience.

WHAT IS THE BEST JAMAICAN SOCIAL CLUB/ASSOCIATION/ALUMNI ASSOCIATION?

Winners:

St. Hugh’ s Alumnae Association of Florida

Kiwanis Club of Greater Sunrise

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET A JAMAICAN PATTY?

Winner: Taste Rite, 9924 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

WHAT IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET A JAMAICAN MEAT LOAF/VEGGIE LOAF?

Winner: Butter Flakes Bakery & Grill, 5100 W Commercial Blvd Suite 3, Tamarac, FL 33319

THE BEST PLACE TO MEET OTHER JAMAICANS?

Winners:

Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl, Miramar, FL 33025

Lauderhill Sports Park, 7500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival



WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winners:

Broward Meat & Fish

Sam’s West Indian Store, 3130 S University Dr, Miramar, FL 33025

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winners:

Dutch Pot Jamaican Restuarant (Multiple Location)

Dunns River Cafe, 908 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN PRINT PUBLICATION?

Winner: National Weekly

WHO IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RADIO PERSONALITY?

Winner: G Cole

THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RADIO STATION?

Winners:

JusMuzic

WZPP FM

THE BEST INTERNET JAMAICAN RADIO STATION?

Winners:

JusMuzic

RockDaBox

WHO IS THE BEST LOCAL REGGAE ARTIST?

Winner: Wayne Wonder

WHO IS THE BEST LOCAL REGGAE BAND?

Winner: Code Red

Photo by Luiz Centenaro on Unsplash