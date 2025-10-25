Sister Nancy Reveals Her Favorite ‘Bam Bam’ Sample in Billboard Interview

Sister Nancy’s 1982 track “Bam Bam” is widely recognized as one of the most sampled reggae songs of all time. Its rhythm and delivery have crossed genres and generations, appearing in hip-hop, pop, electronic music, films, commercials, and live sets worldwide. The song has been cited in music studies, featured in major placements, and continues to show up in new productions more than 40 years after it was first recorded.

In a recent feature with Billboard Magazine, Sister Nancy revealed which of the many samples is her personal favorite. She said that among the many artists who have drawn from “Bam Bam,” the sample used by Jay-Z on his 2017 track “Bam” stands out most to her. She shared that she appreciated the way the collaboration was handled and how she was treated with respect during the project.

THE WOMAN BEHIND “BAM BAM”

Born Ophlin Russell in Kingston, Jamaica, Sister Nancy is widely regarded as the first female dancehall DJ to gain major recognition. She entered the sound system scene as a teenager, following her older brother Brigadier Jerry, and built her reputation on live performances before she ever stepped into a studio. She later became the first woman to perform at Reggae Sunsplash and the first female Jamaican DJ to tour internationally.

Even though she grew up in a conservative household, Sister Nancy chose a path in music at a time when the space was overwhelmingly male. She recorded her debut album “One Two” in 1982, which included “Bam Bam,” a track that at the time was not a major hit in Jamaica but would later take on a life of its own around the world.

A SONG THAT OUTLIVED ITS ERA

“Bam Bam” stayed active through samples rather than traditional radio success. The song has been used by artists including Kanye West, Lauryn Hill, Stylo G, and many others across more than 80 documented samplings. For many years, however, Sister Nancy did not receive royalties for the widespread use of her work. After pursuing the issue, she eventually secured back payments and ongoing compensation, allowing her to transition away from her bank job in New Jersey and return to performing full-time.

WHY THE JAY-Z VERSION STOOD OUT TO HER

Among the many versions, the Billboard interview revealed that the Jay-Z collaboration on “Bam” was significant to her because she felt the approach to working with her was thoughtful and direct. She noted that while many had used her vocals over the years, this was one of the rare cases where she was treated as a full participant in the process rather than an afterthought.

SISTER NANCY’S STORY CONTINUES TO BUILD

Sister Nancy’s impact is still unfolding. A new documentary titled “Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story,” directed by Alison Duke, explores both her life and her legal and personal journey around the ownership of her music. The film follows her career from Kingston stages to international tours and documents her long wait for fair recognition. The documentary also examines how “Bam Bam” became a permanent fixture in global music culture.